TULSA — Keys traveled to Tulsa to face Holland Hall at Hardesty Field but failed to return with a win Friday night.
The Dutch ran over the Cougars with a 37-7 win and drops Keys to a 1-4 record.
“Holland Hall was good, there’s no doubt about it,” said Keys head coach Mel Maxfield. “They’re not one of the favorites by accident. I thought they played well, so you’ve got to tip your hat to them. They didn’t do anything that surprised us. Defensively they got after us pretty good.”
The Dutch forced the Cougars to go three and out on their opening drive and was able to take an early lead. They made a 32-yard field goal with 8:30 left in the first quarter before Wallace Clark threw a perfect dime to the back-left corner of the end zone to Marc Gouldsby. The Cougars blocked the PAT and trailed 9-0 entering the second quarter.
The game turned to the Cougars’ favor at the beginning of the second quarter. A holding penalty negated a Dutch 52-yard touchdown run and was forced to punt. However, the snap was botched and allowed the Cougars to gain possession on the Dutch 34-yard line, the best field position the Cougars had in the first half. Running back Bryce Sanders followed his blocker to the right, spun past a defender and outran the secondary for a 34-yard touchdown run. The PAT made it a 9-7 game with 6:31 left in the half.
The Cougars forced the Dutch to punt on the following drive, but an unsportsmanlike penalty causes the Cougars to start the drive on their own 22 yard-line. After some unsuccessful plays and another unsportsmanlike penalty, the Cougars were forced to punt on fourth and 25 and give the ball back to the Dutch on the 45-yard line. Dutch running back Justice Thompson found the end zone after a pair of runs. The PAT gave the Dutch a 16-7 run heading into halftime.
The second half started with a 70-yard drive that resulted in a Dutch touchdown. Clark found Logan Littlefield wide open in the end zone after faking out the defense with a play action pass on the six-yard line. The Dutch scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter to increase their lead to 37-7 before sending out the second-string squad.
The Cougars look to improve their record Friday night when they host Spiro. Spiro beat Keys 42-27 last season when they were the hosts of the game.
