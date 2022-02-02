The Keys Cougars aren't having a good week so far. Monday night at Vian, the Cougars dropped a40-31 game, and Tuesday night at Oktaha, they lost 42-36.
At Oktaha, the Cougars fell behind early, trailing 10-7 after one quarter. Michael Mose, who finished in double figures, hit a trey, while Garin Barnes, who also finished in double figures, had two, and Reed Trimble added two.
The second quarter was more of the same, as Oktaha outscored the Cougars 10-9. Lane Taylor led Keys with four points in the period, Levi Hood tossed in a three, and Barnes added two.
After trailing 20-16 to start the second half, whatever Keys Coach Greg Barnes said in the dressing room evidently sank home. The Cougars stormed out on fire, scoring 10 points on four each by Mose and Taylor, and two by Barnes, while holding Oktaha to four points.
Simple math shows the Cougars were leading 26-24 going into the final, but disastrous quarter. They did still score 10 points, five by Barnes, three by Mose, and two by Trenton Nichols. But Oktaha put away the game with an 18-point output.
The final point tally for the Cougars gives Barnes top honors with 11, Mose with 10, Taylor checked in with 8, Hood had three, and Nichols and Trimble each finished with two.
"We got off to a slow start, but were able to get back in the game, and even led at the end of the 3rd quarter," Coach Barnes said. "Lane Taylor provided a spark in the second quarter. He was able to get penetration, score a couple of times, and created a couple of opportunities for other guys.
"Garin played well with 11 points," he added. "We just couldn't keep Holmes off the foul line and he made shots.
"We're supposed to play at Central on Friday," he said," but the weather is not looking good."
Monday night at Vian, the Cougars were outscored in every quarter except the third. Scoring by quarter, Vians points first, was 9-8, 10-9, 3-5, and 16-11, final score, 40-31.
Trenton Nichols led the Cougars with 10 points, followed by Lane Taylor with nine, Michael Mose eight, and Trimble and Hood each with two.
"We played good defense, just couldn't make up for our bad offense tonight," Coach Greg Barnes said. "We just had too many missed shots. We were forced to foul late and they made enough free throws to increase the lead."
