Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Showers early changing over to snow for the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.