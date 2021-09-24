VIAN -- The Keys Cougars came into the Sep. 24 matchup against Vian sitting pretty at 2-0 on the young season. Vian came in sitting at a 2-1 record coming off their first loss of the season. What looked to be a good matchup on paper coming in, was far, far from that. Vian took the lead early and never looked back. They would end up winning the game at a final score of 48-7.
Keys would start with a fumble recovered by Vian, in which Vian would later score on a 15-yard run to cap off the drive. Cooper Hamilton took matters into his own hands for Keys, returning the following kickoff 85-yards to the house to make it a 7-7 tie. From there, Vian never looked back. Keys was lucky to get many first downs for the rest of the first half, as they fell victim to three first half turnovers that Vian capitalized on every single time. Vian upped their score with a 28-yard scamper by Desean Mays, and then a 5-yard touchdown run from Gage Carlton to make the score 21-7 at the end of the first. Mays had his way with the Cougar's defense, ending the night with three rushing touchdowns.
Vian started the second quarter with a 4th down red zone score from Diego Ramos, breaking multiple tackles before finding his way into the endzone, pushing the first half score to 28-7. As Keys luck was about to get worse on the night, starting Quarterback and Safety Lane Taylor went down with an injury that would keep him out for the remainder of the game. Vian scored one last rushing touchdown before the half would end, leaving the halftime score at 35-7.
Keys was unable to get anything going in the second half, and Vian added two more rushing scores in the third to push the score to 48-7. This would end up being the final score, as the fourth quarter showed a lot of back and forth from some second stringers from both sides.
While, the score was not close, Keys Head Coach Adam Hass had some things to remind his guys of after the game.
"I basically wanted to remind the guys that all of our goals are still intact," said Hass. "Tonight, we just made way too many mistakes, against a really good team. You can't expect to win a game like that against a team like that when you make as many mistakes as we did. The main thing I wanted them to remember is that everything is still in front of us."
"Vian could get knocked off and we could sneak in as a district champ. You just never know how the season is going to play out. If we finish out the season, we can still host a playoff game. This is not the end of the world, but it showed us what needs fixing. We just have to keep working and striving to get better from this point on."
Keys will be taking on Pocola at home next Friday, October 1 at 7:00 p.m. for their annual homecoming game.
