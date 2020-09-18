KIEFER -- The Keys Cougars fell to 0-3 Friday night after a 19-14 loss at Kiefer.
Penalties came at all the wrong times stifling the Cougars' chances of pulling off an upset.
"We were in position on both sides of the ball," said Keys' first-year head coach Adam Hass.
Cooper Hamilton got Keys on the board with just under two minutes in the first half with a two yard rushing touchdown. Gage Barnes' extra point cut Kiefer's lead to six going into halftime.
Kiefer added six more points in the third quarter. Lane Taylor answered with a short rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Another successful extra point from Barnes cut the Trojan lead to five but that's where the scoring stopped for both teams.
Solid defensive play from Keys led to a couple chances for the Cougar offense to win the game but as soon as a drive got started a penalty would halt the drive.
"We drove the ball but kept shooting ourselves in the foot. We couldn't sustain anything," said Hass.
Keys has reason to be optimistic even with a winless record.
"All three teams we've played are playoff teams and the games have been hard fought," Hass said. "Our team hasn't given up. We're really young and we keep getting better and at some point we're going to get on a roll."
The road gets no easier as the Cougars face Class 2A state finalist Vian in their first district opener and home opener Thursday night at Jerry Hood Field.
Vian boasts a stellar defense led by Solomon Wright, who is already committed to the University of Arkansas. The Wolverines enter the game undefeated and with a week of rest. Vian stepped up to play 4A Oklahoma City John Marshall last week and came away with a late touchdown to win, 32-28.
"Our guys know what's ahead of them (this week) but they're going to come out fighting," said Hass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.