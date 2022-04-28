The Keys baseball Cougars, with a record of 12-11, traveled to Hugo, with a record of 18-10, Wednesday, for a doubleheader in the 3A Bi-Districts. To advance to the next level, Regionals, a team must win two-of-three games. The Cougars did just that, defeating the Hugo Buffaloes 7-2 in game one, and 7-3 in the nightcap.
The Cougars clawed the Buffaloes for three runs in the top of the first inning of Game 1, which ultimately was all they needed. Bronc Quetone reached first on a fielder's choice, Reed Trimble singled, Lane Taylor reached on an error, and Quetone scored on the same error.
Moments later, Conner Lee singled home Trimble and Taylor, giving the Cougars a 3-0 lead that held out until the fifth inning when Hugo scored twice, cutting the lead to 3-2.
In the top of the seventh, the Cougars added four insurance runs, highlighted by a two out, two run double by Cooper Hamilton.
Hamilton and Lee each had two RBIs, and Logan Little and Nate Edens each knocked in one. Bruce Miller went the distance on the mound, picking up the win. Miller struck out five Hugo batters, while giving up four walks, four hits, and two runs.
In the second game, Keys took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Hamilton reached on an error, Quetone walked, Trimble was hit by a pitch, and Taylor picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly that scored Hamilton.
Hugo took a brief 3-1 lead in the top of the third, but the Cougars tied it at 3-3 with two runs in the bottom of the same inning. Hamilton walked, Quetone bunted, and in the effort to get Hamilton at second, an error allowed him to advance to third. Quetone stole second, and on the throw down, another error allowed Hamilton to score. Trimble tripled, plating Quetone, knotting the game.
The deciding runs came in the bottom of the sixth, starting with back-to-back walks to Little and Edens. Pinch hitter Grant Stricker reached on a ground ball, loading the bases. Braxton Davenport came in to pinch run for Little. Hamilton doubled them all home, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. Quetone followed with a walk, and scored on a Trimble triple, his second of the game, ending the scoring.
Hamilton was the big bat with three RBIs on one hit, a double. Trimble knocked in two on two hits, both triples, and Taylor had an RBI. The double and two triples were the Cougars' only hits in the game.
Trimble worked the first six and one-third innings, giving way to Trenton Nichols, eight hits, and gave up three free passes, while fanning five, and picked up the win.
The Cougars will advance to Regionals next week, but exactly where isn't known yet, Keys Athletic Director Steve Goss said. "It probably will be at Sperry," Goss said, "but we won't know until all the Bi-Districts are finished."
