Keys is coming off a week where their first matchup against Gore was canceled due to COVID-19. Keys is determined this week in practice to finally get that first game under their belt. The preparations for Wilburton this Friday are not being taken lightly, and Keys Head coach Adam Hass explains why.
“First and foremost, our biggest preparation was just getting everybody back from the COVID-19 situation,” said Hass. “I have to make sure that everybody is now focused on what is ahead of us on Friday against Wilburton. It’ll take a bit to get the rust off for the guys that were quarantining, but we have to make sure we come out prepared for Wilburton.”
Wilburton is coming off a Friday game that saw them losing to Pocola in a very close contest with a score of 20-19. The game showed Wilburton throwing the ball a staggering 39 times, to only 23 rushing plays. Their defense also produced two interceptions on the night.
“Wilburton likes to sling it around,” said Hass. “They do both things really well, and we will need to prepare for both sides of the ball. But they definitely like to sling ball a good amount. They have a solid defense too.”
Keys take on Wilburton this Friday at home 7 p.m.
