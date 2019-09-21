Cougars top Roland for first win at home

PARK HILL - Keys blanked Roland, 20-0, in its home opener at Jerry Hood Field Friday night to pick up its first win of the season under first-year head coach Mel Maxfield.
The win is Maxfield's 250th career win and the players avenged last season's 19-14 loss in Roland. Roland was 1-1 entering the game, but both teams have a 1-2 record after the night.
"You play to win, and it's been a while for us to get in that win column so we're excited about that," said Maxfield. "We're looking to build on this and continue winning ways."
The Cougars controlled the first half of the game against the Rangers with their stout defense and rushing attack. Running back Bruce Sanders continually moved the chains for the Cougars and broke off a 33-yard run before running into the endzone on the following play. Shamon O'Neal stripped and recovered the ball on defense then ran for 59-yards on offense to set up Sanders for a running back toss. Sanders dove into the endzone with only 14 seconds left in the first half.
Roland's defense was only able to move into Keys' territory during one of their first-half drives, but the drive resulted in the O'Neal fumble.
The Cougars scored on two of their three drives in the first half, but the pressure from the Rangers' defense on fourth and one caused quarterback Lane Taylor to throw an interception at the goal line during the team's second drive. The Cougars led 13-0 entering halftime.
A botched punt from the Rangers put the Cougars in prime position to score on the Rangers' 38-yard line, but the team fumbled the ball three yards out from the endzone. However, Sanders was able to run in on the team's next offensive drive. The PAT extended the Cougars' lead 20-0.
The Cougars' secondary nearly intercepted the ball twice during one of the Rangers' final drives of the game and Sanders broke up a pass on fourth down to give the ball back to the Cougars. The team bled the clock and gave the ball back to the Rangers with only 2:06 left on the clock.
Maxfield was ecstatic for his first win as a Cougars and is proud of the way his team fought back over the first three weeks of the season.
"The kids have worked really hard. We hadn't gotten down after we stubbed our toes over the first two weeks. They kept bringing it and kept getting better. Their desire to win is great and that's always a great thing to have going for us. We're going to celebrate this weekend then we have a big one next week opening the district up against Sequoyah."
Keys hosts Cherokee County rival Tahlequah Sequoyah Friday night at Jerry Hood Field with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Last season the Cougars defeated the Indians 14-7 under slick and rainy playing conditions, but the Indians won 21-14 during the 2017 season.
