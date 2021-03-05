For the second straight day, Levi Williams, Jakob Hall and Gage Barnes each finished in double figures and helped Keys keep its season going as the Cougars defeated Roland, 51-38, Friday afternoon in a Class 3A Area IV Tournament loser's bracket game in Henryetta.
Keys (16-5) advances to play Hugo for the second time in just over a week at 8 p.m. Saturday at Henryetta in the area consolation championship game. The Cougars will be trying to get to the program's second state tournament, the only other appearance coming in 2012.
The Cougars led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter, ignited by three straight layups with three minutes remaining. Roland went on an 11-0 run to get even at 28-28 with 1:30 left in the third.
Williams led all scorers with 14 points on seven field goals. The senior forward had six points apiece in the first and third quarters. Barnes followed with 11 points, six coming in the final eight minutes, and Hall added 10, which included a pair of 3-pointers.
Keys led 21-15 at halftime and 36-29 after three quarters.
"I feel like we're kind of getting our legs back under us a little bit after that layoff," Keys head coach Greg Barnes said. "We're playing better and getting some scoring from a lot of different guys. We're playing pretty good team defense as well, and everybody's contributing on the boards."
The Cougars suffered a 55-41 loss to Hugo on Feb. 27 in a regional championship game at Spiro. Hugo, who finished the season ranked second in 3A, fell to Beggs, 62-51, Friday in the area championship game.
Lady Cougars' season ends: Keys suffered its second loss in three games and had its season come to a close Friday afternoon in a 55-38 loss to Morris in a Class 3A Area IV Tournament loser's bracket game at Henryetta.
The Lady Cougars finish the season with a 17-3 overall record under first-year head coach Rick Kirkhart. They had just one regular season loss -- a 67-63 road loss to Central Sallisaw on Jan. 12. The other setback came to Hugo in a regional championship game on Feb. 27 in Spiro.
Keys posted a season-best 10-game winning streak that concluded the regular season and extended into the playoffs with a 51-46 victory over Vian.
