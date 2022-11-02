The Keys Cougars are still limping, although some who were limping are back, and some new ones have joined the ranks of the wounded.
On a very positive note, Cooper Hamilton is back for his final game as a Keys Cougar. However, another starting senior, Izaiah Granan, is out for this final game, and will be joined on the sidelines by three who have been out most of the season: Adden Shaw, Payton Williams, and Treveon Guthrie, as well as a newcomer to the injured ranks, Elijah Meadows.
The Cougars will make the bus ride to Henryetta on Thursday to face the Black Knights.
Keys Head Coach Adam Hass said the Black Knights are very improved from last year, and he added that they have some speed to contend with.
To make matters worse, Hass said, they’re playing for a playoff berth, or possibly a step higher in the playoffs, one of the two.
“They’re not going to roll over and give us the game,” he said. “They play a kinda hybrid offense between like a shotgun Wing-T look. Stilwell ran that against us."
They’re a fairly young team, he said.
"They’re not as young as us; they have more experience than most of our guys. They’re going to find a crease, and outrun you,” he said. “Up front, they’re solid. Defensively, they normally set up in a 3-5 look, and they come at you. As for matchups, we have Bronc (Quetone) out there, he’s got a big body, and that can create some issues for them."
His expectations this week is for the team to just go play, and play well, and make some good memories.
“We’ve had numerous injuries this year, but nothing major, and we sure don’t want any this week either," Hass said. "We want to go out on a good note."
Gametime is Thursday night, at Henryetta, at 7 p.m.
