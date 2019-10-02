Keys travels to Tulsa Friday night to take on the 3-1 Holland Hall Dutch.
Keys is 1-3 coming off a close 25-28 loss to Sequoyah while Holland Hall is coming off a 51-0 win against 0-4 Pocola.
The Cougars are looking for revenge after last season's loss to the Dutch. Last season, the Cougars allowed 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to seal their 49-21 loss. Head coach Mel Maxfield looks to earn his first district win as a Cougar Friday night.
The spread offense that the Dutch run will be the first obstacle the Cougars will need to overcome. Quarterback Wallace Clark has the mobility to work in and outside of the pocket while throwing dimes to his receivers. Clark favors his wide receiver Brenden Terry, but running back Ty Tetrick is also a threat in space and with the ball in his hands.
The Dutch defense presents another hurdle for the Cougars to overcome. The Dutch defense is a tough unit that does not allow their opponent to score easy points, which is evident in their blowout that left Pocola scoreless last week.
Their defense has created turnovers throughout the season. Even in their 13-35 loss to Metro Christian, the Dutch were able to force a pair of interceptions.
Offensive weapon Bryce Sanders, quarterback Lane Taylor and running back Colby Nottingham have their work cut out for them as they try to move the chains while avoiding turnovers. They will also have to move all over the field to defend the Dutch spread offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.