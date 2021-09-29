The Keys Cougars are looking to bounce back after a blow-out loss last Friday to Vian, 48-7. After tying the score at 7, Keys could never get into a groove offensively. After losing Lane Taylor due to injury, the offense became all but non-existent. Keys is looking to turn that around on Friday when they face Pocola at home.
Pocola is fresh off two straight wins against Central and Roland. Pocola is 3-1, with their lone loss on the season coming to Hackett (AR) back in week two. Here is what Head Coach Adam Hass had to say about the upcoming match-up with Pocola.
"Pocola is a very tough team," said Hass. "They are going to be hard to beat. They do good things on both sides of the ball. They are really good defensively, and they balance their run and pass game well. We have come out better than we did against Vian, or we are looking at being 2-2 instead of 3-1 through four games. I expect to see a good game this Friday and we are just trying to get back on track."
"Like I said last Friday, all of our goals are still all attainable," said Hass. "It is all still there; you never know what can happen in district play. We can still host a home playoff game. We can still make a playoff run; it is all still there. We just have to play better football from here on out."
Keys take on Pocola at home on Friday, Oct 1 at 7:00 p.m.
