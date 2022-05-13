Tuesday evening, Keys senior pitcher Bruce Miller promised a victory on Thursday over the Bethel Wildcats in the first round of the State Tournament. Thursday, Miller, with the rest of his Cougar teammates delivered on that promise, plastering Bethel, 16-8.
The victory over Bethel catapulted the Cougars into the semi-finals, Friday, at 11:00 a.m., against Kingston, 2-0 victors over Oklahoma Christian School earlier on Thursday.
The Cougars jumped out to an early, 2-0 lead in the first inning, capitalizing on a leadoff walk to Cooper Hamilton, followed by a triple by Reed Trimble. Lane Taylor hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Trimble to score.
The lead was short-lived, as the Bethel Wildcats touched Miller for three runs in the bottom of the first, and three more in the bottom of the second.
In the top of the third frame, Cougar catcher Conner Lee led off with a walk, and was replaced with courtesy runner Drew Morgans. Trenton Nichols reached on an error, and Bronc Quetone singled, loading the bases. Logan Little drove Morgans home with a single, Nate Edens picked up an RBI via a bases-loaded pitch that hit him. Miller grounded to second, and Edens was forced out at second, but Quetone scored, with Little and Miller occupying the corners. Little scored on a fielding error before the inning ended in a double play, leaving the two teams knotted at 6-6.
The Cougars broke it open in the fourth, utilizing a variety of singles, doubles, a triple, several “owies” (hit-by-pitch), sac flies, etc., to boost their lead to 14-6. In the inning, Trimble singled twice, Taylor and Quetone both singled, Edens and Hamilton both doubled, Lee tripled, Nichols and Little were the unwilling recipients of a pitch to their body, and Miller helped his own cause with a sacrifice fly that scored a run.
Bethel picked up a run in the bottom of the fourth, and another in the bottom of the sixth, but the Cougars added two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh when Trimble reached on an error, Taylor tripled him home, and Lee doubled Taylor home for the final 16-8 tally.
Trimble was the hot bat for the Cougars, getting four hits, including a triple, in five at-bats, driving in two runs, and scoring three times. Oh yeah, he had one glitch in his armor, an error in the field.
Lee finished with three hits, including a single, double, and triple, driving in three runs. Edens also had a three-RBI game, with one hit, a double, and a walk. Miller and Taylor each had two runs batted in, while Quetone and Little each tallied one RBI.
Quetone collected three hits, Hamilton, Nichols, and Little each had one hit.
Miller worked the first five and a third innings, and was the winning pitcher. He was charged with all eight Bethel runs, allowing seven hits, walking eight, and striking out five. Nichols mopped up in relief, throwing one and two thirds innings, giving up one hit and striking out one.
The Kingston Redskins come into Friday’s game with a record of 27-7, and an average score of 8-4. The Cougars come in at 18-12, and an average score of 8-7. The winner of Friday’s game, at 11:00 a.m., at Choctaw High School, will advance to the championship game, Saturday, at 11:00 a.m., at Shawnee High School. The loser of Friday’s game will have had a good season, but will go home.
