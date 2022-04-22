The Keys Cougars are currently participating in the Okmulgee Tournament this weekend, and thus far, they are 1-2. Thursday, the Cougars played two games, and, unfortunately, lost both, first to Spiro, 10-9, then to Haskell, 8-5. Then on Friday, they took on the host team, Okmulgee, and won the game handily, 16-2.
Trenton Nichols owned Okmulgee pitching, driving in five runs on two hits, both extra bases. He had a double in the first inning, then legged out a triple in the fourth. The Cougars plated seven runs in the first, one in the third, and eight in the fourth. Okmulgee got its two runs in the bottom of the first, and never scored again. Reed Trimble and Conner Lee both also had two of the Cougars' 10 hits total.
Bruce Miller picked up the win for the Cougars, working three innings, allowing two runs on two hits, walking one, and striking out six. Levi Gamble pitched the last inning, walking none, giving up one hit, and fanning two.
Spiro jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Cougars cut it in half with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first. Each team scored one run in the second, and both went scoreless in the third.
Spiro upped the ante by one in the fourth, and the Cougars picked up one in the fifth. When Keys came to bat in the sixth, they were trailing 8-5. During their time on offense, the Cougars took advantage of a series of walks, a hit-by-pitch, a couple of errors, and a single by Nichols pushed four Cougars across the plate, giving them their first lead of the game, 9-8.
Spiro still had one more at-bats, and they took advantage of it to score two more runs, then held the Cougars scoreless in the final chapter, claiming the 10-9 victory.
Nichols was the Cougars' big gun, getting two hits and four RBIs. Trimble and Taylor both also had two hits. Nichols was also on the hill when the winning runs were scored, and was charged with the loss.
Against Haskell, the Cougars grabbed a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning, then both teams scored a run in the second, leaving the Cougars ahead, 4-1. Haskell made it 4-2 in the third, and the Cougars answered with one in the top of the fourth, giving them a 5-2 lead.
That's when the wheels fell off the Keys bus. Haskell rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fourth, added an insurance run in the fifth, and both teams went scoreless the next two innings, ending the game with Haskell ahead, 8-5.
Trimble was the hot hitter against Haskell, getting three of the Cougars' seven hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs. Conner Lee also drove in a pair of runs, and Cooper Hamilton had two hits.
Lee took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs on four hits and five free passes, while fanning four.
The Cougars advance to 12-11, as they prepare for the final day of the tournament on Saturday.
