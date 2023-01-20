Most likely, Keys Head Coach Greg Barnes was sporting new gray hairs at halftime of the Jan. 19 game against Stigler in the Checotah Crossroads Tournament.
His Cougars trailed 8-6 in the first quarter, and 20-16 at halftime. However, the Cougars redeemed themselves, rallying to tie the game at 28-28 after three quarters, then run Stigler off the floor in the fourth, 14-4, to gain the 42-32 win.
Two of the Cougar starters, Trenton Nichols and Reed Trimble, are still nursing sore ankles, but Barnes said the layoff earlier this week allowed both to get better.
Trimble and Josiah Wolff tied for high point honors for the Cougars with 14 each. Garin Barnes finished with seven, Colton Combs had six, and Nichols contributed a free throw. The Cougars shot a respectable 8-of-12 from the free throw line in the game.
On Friday, Jan. 20, the Cougars fell six short of Wagoner, 46-40, relegating them to the third place game on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Wagoner and Keys played even up in the first quarter, but in the last three quarters, Wagoner began to slowly pull away, eventually winning by six.
Nichols and Trimble led the Cougars with 17 and 12 points, respectively, while Wolff had five, Joe Green scored four, and Austin Davis chipped in two.
The Cougars made 8-of-9 free throw attempts. They will play for third place Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5:30 p.m.
The Keys Lady Cougars could only muster 12 points in their first round game of the tournament against Eufaula, falling 40-12.
To their credit, they did score in every quarter. Erica Ward topped out with five for the Lady Cougars, followed by Bailey Davis with three, Elizabeth Holland with two, and one each by Ashlyn Radomski and Madison Hood.
On Friday afternoon against Checotah, the Lady Cougars fared a bit better, scoring 31 points in a 41-31 loss.
Checotah pretty much grabbed an early lead, then ran away and hid for the rest of the game. They also fouled the Keys girls a lot, sending the Lady Cougars to the line 28 times, where they made 14.
Radomski, the only senior for the Lady Cougars, led the way with 11 points, followed by Davis with 10. Hood scored eight, and Ward checked in with two.
The Lady Cougars will play at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 for seventh place.
