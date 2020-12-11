The Keys Cougars boys' basketball team knocked off Morris 47-44 at the JT Dixon Haskell Tournament Friday night. It had four players score in seven or more for the game.
The game was decided in overtime when Reed Trimble had a putback layup and was intentionally fouled with 10 seconds remaining to bring the lead to the eventual three point margin of victory. The sophomore connected on seven of his eight attempts at the line.
Both teams came out hot in the first quarter with Keys' senior guard Riley Kimble connecting one three 3-pointers. After one the score was 14-13 and the Cougars had the narrow lead.
The second quarter was all Morris as it outscored Keys by 10. Morris connected on seven 3-pointers in the half and eight for the game. Kimble knocked down another 3-pointer keeping Keys within striking distance going into the half down 27-18.
Head coach Greg Barnes said that his team was the aggressor and more physical, but missed too many looks inside the paint. Junior forward, and leading scorer in the opening game, Jackson Tarrance had 10 points.
The second half saw Keys play stronger defense and limit opportunities from distance. Additionally, all but three Cougars scored in the half.
Keys possessed the ball the final 1:18 of regulation and got the last shot via a Kimble, the leading scorer with 13 points, 3-point attempt before heading to overtime knotted at 42.
The extra period was the first of the season for the team prone to go to extra time. Last season Keys was 2-5 in games decided in overtime. Barnes credits his players for being more disciplined in the end of the game situation.
"Just through two games were getting contributions from everybody. It's easier to stop one or two guys than seven," Barnes said. "It's early, we've only had football guys in the gym for eight days. We are progressing and we'd like to win the tournament."
The Cougars have the opportunity to do just that today at 8:30 p.m. versus Checotah OR Haskell. Keys has never won its first game of the Haskell Tournament, therefore, never had the chance to play in the final.
The girl's semifinals game was canceled due to COVID-19 on Catoosa. It moves on to the championship game playing Morris at 5:30 p.m. today at the Haskell gym.
