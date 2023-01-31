COUNTRY COURTS: ORES playoffs to scatter local teams

The Oklahoma Rural Elementary Schools sports programs are a serious business, and are carefully governed. To make governing easier, ORES athletics is divided into four divisions, D-l through D-lV.
Each division is divided into four areas: West, East, North, and South. ORES President and Peggs Superintendent John Cox said teams are put into Divisions l-lV based on average daily membership, as supplied by the Oklahoma Department of Education.
"We have a committee of four that goes over the coaches' surveys where they indicate which teams they feel are strongest," said Cox. "When there are several strong teams in one area, such as we have here in Cherokee County, we try to spread them around so everyone gets to see teams they haven't seen before."
He said the committee does try to look at travel time, but early in the playoffs, there is going to have to be some travel time.
"We try to get some of the best match-ups we can while keeping teams from playing the same teams they've played all season," said Cox.
Cherokee County is home to eight ORES schools: Briggs, Grand View, Lowrey, Norwood, Peggs, Shady Grove, Tenkiller, and Woodall. Two schools, Briggs and Woodall, are in the same bracket, the Division l East Area. The first round of the D-l East Area playoffs were held Jan. 28 at Maryetta.
On the girls’ side, Briggs’ girls lost to Maryetta, 24-15, while Woodall’s girls defeated Liberty, 38-3. Briggs is scheduled to play Liberty, Feb. 2, at 5 p.m. at Maryetta, and Woodall will take on Maryetta at 7 p.m. in the finals, with the winners advancing to State. On Feb. 4, the loser of the Maryetta-Woodall game will face the winner of the Briggs-Liberty game at 11 a.m., with the winner of that game also advancing to State.
In boys’ action Jan. 28 at Maryetta, the Briggs boys defeated Maryetta 31-21, and the Woodall boys defeated Liberty 50-12, setting up a championship game Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. between Briggs and Woodall, with the winner advancing to State. Earlier the same day, Maryetta will face Liberty at 6 p.m., with the winner playing the loser of the Briggs-Woodall game, Feb. 4, at noon, with the winner advancing to State.
Grand View is in the D-l North Area, being played at Lone Star, and their girls put away Allen Bowden, 27-8, in round one, Jan. 28. They are scheduled to play for the championship against Lone Star, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. A win will propel Grand View into State, while a loss will bring about a consolation playoff, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m., in a last chance for a State berth.
The Grand View boys lost to Justus Tiawah, 42-30, in the first round of Area, Jan. 28. That throws the Grand View boys into the losers’ bracket playoff, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m. in a must-win game. If they win, they will play for a spot at State on Feb. 4 at noon.
Peggs is in the D-ll East Area, playing at Peggs, as reported in the Jan. 31 edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press.
The Tenkiller teams are in the D-ll North Area, taking place at Twin Hills. The Tenkiller girls fell hard to Rocky Mountain, 31-2, in first-round action, Jan. 28. They are now in the situation of having to win two games in the consolation bracket to get to State. They are scheduled to play Twin Hills, Feb. 2, at 5 p.m. If they win, they are scheduled to play in the consolation finals, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m., and must win that one to go to State.
The Tenkiller boys defeated Rocky Mountain convincingly, 38-10, Jan. 28, advancing to the championship game against Zion, Feb. 2, at 8 p.m., with the winner advancing to State, and the loser having to play in the consolation finals, Feb. 4, at noon, and winning to go to State.
Representing Cherokee County in the D-lll East Area, being played at Maryetta, is Lowrey. In first round action, Jan. 28, the Lowrey girls saw their season come to an end with a loss to Leach, 30-23, in a play-in game.
The Lowrey boys fared better, defeating Leach, 50-43, catapulting them into the championship game, scheduled for Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. against a to-be-determined opponent. The winner advances to State, while the loser must play in the consolation finals set for Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.
Norwood is Cherokee County’s contribution to the D-lll North Area playoffs at Jennings. The Norwood girls were scheduled to play their first game Jan. 30, but games that day were canceled due to the weather. The Norwood boys played and defeated Anderson, 27-22, Jan. 28. Their next game was scheduled against Jennings, Jan. 30, but bad weather canceled the game.
Division lV North is being played at Peggs, and was reported on in the Jan. 31 edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press.
The Shady Grove girls have yet to play, while their boys won 31-26 over Wickliffe, Jan. 28, but must wait for the Jan. 30 snowed-out games to be rescheduled before playing Kenwood in round two.
Concerning the Jan. 30 canceled games, Cox said each host school will determine when they feel it is safe, then reschedule.
"For instance, here at Peggs, we're planning on making up Monday's games on Wednesday afternoon, weather permitting" he said. "We have to be finished by Saturday."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.