The Cherokee County Basketball tournament drew several local teams on Saturday, Jan. 21, with several players snaring top honors.
The first game of the day saw the Cherokee Immersion Lady Indians take on the Tahlequah Lady Tigers eighth-graders. The winner of this game would be sitting in seventh place. The Lady Tigers were able to execute on offense and hold the lead in the first three quarters of the ballgame. Cherokee Immersion came out in the fourth and put a fire in their offense. They were able to outscore the Lady Tigers; however, it wasn’t enough as they fell a little short of the win. The final score saw the Lady Tigers taking seventh place, 34-31.
Next up was the seventh-place game for the boys with the Grand View Chargers and the Keys Cougars taking the floor. There was a lot of hustle throughout this game as these two teams came to play. In the first half of the ballgame, the Cougars were ahead outscoring the Chargers, 19-12. Much like most other teams after halftime it was a race to stay ahead or get ahead. While Grand View managed to score 14 more for the scoreboard in the second half, Keys answered back with 19 more of their own. Final score had Keys taking that seventh-place distinction, 38-26.
Starting the matchups going after the third-place honor were the Briggs Maidens and the Keys Lady Cougars. Starting the game off tough, both teams were eager to bring home the win. By the end of the game, it was evident that this ballgame was won in the first half, as the Maidens had outscored the Lady Cougars, 16-9. The second half saw a pretty evenly-matched game on the scoreboard, allowing Briggs to take third place over Keys in a 32-26 final score.
Leading the Maidens in scoring was Bentley Smith with 12. She was followed by Kallie Stopp and Addison Bread with seven apiece, and Lilly Garcia with two.
Scoring for the Lady Cougars was the trio of Maya Charboneau, Aliviah Stricker, and Adali Walker, all with six apiece. Gabby Martinez rounded it out with four of her own.
Moving into the third-place game for the boys, fans saw the battle of the Tigers take place. Tahlequah seventh grade and Tahlequah eight grade took the floor against one another, to determine third and fourth place. Both teams saw a lot of hustle on defense. The Tahlequah eighth-grade squad was able to outscore their fellow Tigers, and heading into half had the lead 19-13. To get the second half of the ballgame started Aydinn Johnson of Tahlequah eighth grade put up a game changing three-pointer. The offensive motor started to rev and that was all it took for the eighth-grade Tiger team to outscore the Tiger seventh-grade team 13-3 in the third quarter. The seventh-grade Tigers could not get any shots to connect with the basket, and in a scoreless quarter for them the eighth-grade Tigers took the win and a final score of 39-16.
A host of eighth-grade Tigers contributed to their winning score. Leading them were Aydinn Johnson with 10, Hudson Hendricks with eight, Satchel Hall with six, and Caston Wilson with four. Coming in with two apiece were Logan Knight, Connor Spencer, Will Talbert, Hayden Murphy, Wyatt Hodgson, and Michael Drywater.
Leading the seventh-grade Tahlequah Tiger team was Brayden Carey with 11 and Miguel Martinez with five.
Finally in the championship games, the Woodall Lady Wildcats went up against the Grand View Lady Chargers, then directly after, the Woodall Wildcats against the Briggs Braves.
In the girls' division matchup, both the Lady Wildcats and the Lady Chargers came out strong, looking to make plays. The Grand View offense struggled in the first half to get through the Woodall press. This caused many turnovers, resulting in points for the Lady Wildcats. Going into halftime, Woodall had a significant lead, 37-7. Both teams hustled and worked hard in the second half of ballgame, but only one can come out on top. The Lady Wildcats took first place with a final score of 50-17.
Leading the Lady Wildcats in scoring were Juliana Davenport with 11, Brenly Lamb with 10, and Jayden Travis with seven. A trio of Lady Wildcats Paizlee Zodrow, Payton Zodrow and Klaire Bracken scored six. Macy Brown put up three and Tessa Trammel, two.
Contributing for the Grand Vew Lady Chargers were Kallie Dougherty with nine, Kashyah Tehee with five, and Sarah Carey with three.
The last championship game in the Cherokee County tournament started out slow offensively. Both teams were working hard for control of the scoreboard. Briggs got a lot of looks at the basket, but couldn’t seem to finish their shots. Woodall defense was there to rebound and try their hand at putting up the points. Woodall was able to get their offense started more quickly, and at the end of the first half had a lead over Briggs, 23-6. Briggs came out after the half and worked to put up five points. In the end, it wasn’t enough to topple the Wildcats, as they took the win and first place with a final score of 47-15.
Putting the Wildcats in the winning position were leading scorers Aiden Hooper with 25 points, five of those buckets being three-pointers. Next was Cooper Coons with eight, Cash Keys with five, Kael Dobbins with four, Payton Graber with three, and Jett Morrison with two.
Contributing to the Briggs Braves scoreboard were Ashton Morgan with six, and Hanley Eusebio with four. Jaidyn Grayson and Kurt Trammel with two, and Cole Taylor with one.
Making the all-tournament team for the Cherokee County Tournament were: Mia Sherman(Keys), Bentley Smith (Briggs), Kashyah Tehee (Grand View), Brenly Lamb (Woodall), Paizlee Zodrow (Woodall), and tournament MVP Payton Zodrow (Woodall).
All-tournament for the boys were: Brayden Carey (Tahlequah), Aydinn Johnson (Tahlequah), Hanley Eusebio (Briggs), Cash Keys (Woodall), Kael Dobbins (Woodall), and tournament MVP Aidan Hooper (Woodall).
