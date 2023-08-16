STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State men’s tennis team has bolstered its roster with the addition of freshman Derek Pham, it was announced today.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Derek to our Cowboy Tennis Family to solidify arguably the top incoming class in the country,” head coach Dustin Taylor said. “With Derek’s dynamic game and maturity beyond his years both on and off the court, he will make an immediate impact.”
Pham, a native of Perth, Australia, holds an ATP singles ranking of 871 and a doubles ranking of 1491.
The 19-year-old will arrive in Stillwater with a long list of accolades from his junior career. Pham cracked the ATP top 1,000 this year when he won a qualifying match at the Burnie Challenger in Burnie, Australia.
He made his Grand Slam debut in the Australian Open in the 2023 qualifying round. Pham also advanced to his first professional-level final at the International Tennis Federation Futures event in Tauranga, New Zealand, a year prior.
Pham will add an abundance of talent to a team that reached a national ranking as high as 30 last season. He will be one of four Cowboys new to the roster in the 2023-24 campaign
“He’s proven himself at every level,” said Taylor. “He was the top Australian junior, made his grand slam debut at the Australian Open in January and we are really looking forward to his collegiate debut in the orange and black in the coming months.”
With this incoming class, Cowboy Tennis’ future is as bright as it gets and we cannot wait to get to work.”
