Wicahpi Cuny, a senior at Sequoyah High School recently signed a letter of intent to continue her basketball career at the United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Cuny started her basketball career as a young elementary student in the first grade. She was able to use her talent and hard work and play up with her fourth and fifth-grade peers with her mom as the coach encouraging her to be her best.
For Cuny, the love of the game isn’t what you would think. Most players talk about scoring points, hearing the cheers, or forcing turnovers on defense. This Sequoyah senior loves just getting lost in the game.
“When I step on the court the adrenaline takes over, the game takes over, and I just play,” Cuny said.
This young basketball player is excited about playing at the next level and is looking forward to being in North Dakota as she grew up there, giving her a level of comfort. Playing for Sequoyah her senior year has really brought to her some of her closest friends as she moves into her next chapter.
Wicahpi attributes her success to her mom, as she is a big inspiration for this senior.
“My mom keeps me on track," said Cuny. "We work out together and she pushes me to be better than I was before."
This Sequoyah Indian says that she wasn’t someone that was the most talented and always had to work ten times harder. Wichaphi’s advice for young athletes is to always work on academics.
“Take advantage of opportunities don’t waste them, always give a new opportunity a chance before you say no, you can always change your mind,” Cuny said.
She is taking advantage of her opportunity to play basketball and encourages others to take a leap of faith and go after their dreams too.
