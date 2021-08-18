Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert and his coaching staff likes the position their football team is in a week and a half into fall camp.
The Tigers, who are inching closer to their season opener on Sept. 3 at Tulsa McLain, will visit Grove in the first of two scrimmages on Friday.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Gilbert said Wednesday prior to practice. “We’re not satisfied where we’re at, but we like where we’re at. We know that we’ve got to continue to get better, but we’ll find out a lot more Friday night at Grove. It’ll be good for us. Any opportunity that we get to get out on the field, whether it’s against ourselves or somebody else, it’s a good thing.
“The coaching staff, they like where we’re at and the growth of a lot of the inexperienced players. You can’t duplicate that growth and that experience any other way as you can on a Friday night.”
The Tigers are coming off a 6-5 season and a seventh consecutive trip to the playoffs.
Gilbert has also been pleased with the daily energy his team has displayed.
“The overall enthusiasm has been great,” Gilbert said. “Their focus and their attention to the things that are going to allow them to get better has been really good. The attitude has been great, and we’ve talked about our attitude sparks our behavior.”
Senior quarterback Tyler Joice and senior receiver/defensive back Parker Lane are two impact players returning for the Tigers.
Joice rapidly improved as the season went along last year in his first season as a starter. He completed a single-season school record 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,361 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was also second on the team in rushing with 419 yards, to go along with five TDs.
Joice is feeling much more comfortable going into year two.
“I’ve gotten better with just the general understanding of what I need to read, what I need to do to make a play successful,” he said. “I feel like everything has slowed down, so now I can see things a lot easier. I always felt rushed last year.”
Joice’s teammates on offense are also coming together.
“I feel like we’re learning our plays a lot better than last year because last year we had some guys struggle with some of the things we wanted to do,” Joice said. “I feel like we have pretty good depth wide receiver wise. I think we’ll be alright offensively.”
One of those receivers, Lane, will get a heavy dose of action on both sides of the ball, much like Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State selection Kobey Baker did in his final season.
Lane will transition from a cornerback to free safety on defense, and figures to be one of Joice’s top targets at receiver, much like Baker was in 2020.
“That’s where I’m trying to fit in at on offense and defense,” Lane said. “Now that I’m playing free, I’m not on an island like at corner. On offense I’ve been playing the slot spot where Kobey was, but I still move around at all the other positions because I know them all.”
Lane was second on the team in receiving yards (241) and 15 catches as a junior. He averaged 16.1 yards per reception, including a long of 31 yards. Defensively, Lane recorded 36 total tackles and had a pass breakup.
“I think everything’s looking good for us right now,” Lane said. “We’re still coming out here getting better every day.”
There are question marks in several areas on offense and defense, especially at the receiver, offensive line and linebacker spots. But Gilbert likes the progress.
“There’s a lot of areas where we’re inexperienced, but they’ve shown that they understand what’s expected of them,” Gilbert said. “They’re going out and handing their responsibilities on the field and picking up things fairly quickly with their terminology.”
Tahlequah closes preseason play Thursday, Aug. 26 when hosts Hilldale at Doc Wadley Stadium.
