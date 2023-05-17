Whether it is weight loss, gambling, or careers everyone has some goal in mind.
For Northeastern State softball there were three going into the season. On the bright side, the team picked up 30 wins for the fourth time ever and broke a team record with 73 home runs. On the other end of things, the RiverHawks narrowly missed their ultimate goal; the playoffs.
“Our goal every year is to make the postseason,” said Davis. “We always have the goal to win 30 games. We were proud that we did it with just one senior. Almost everyone will return next year so that was a big deal for us.”
Despite passing the 30-win mark, eight other teams in the Midwest-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association won 30 or more games also. With such a heavy conference the RiverHawks fell just one spot outside of the eight-team playoff bracket.
“What a year for the MIAA,” said Davis. “That is insane to see a conference with that many teams with that many wins. A conference with that many teams with that many wins is impressive. The parity in our league is so intense and so even. You have to come to work every day in this league and if you don’t your back is against the wall.”
A losing streak at the beginning of the conference ultimately doomed the RiverHawks. Injuries to Raegan Moore, Addy Wolfe, Jaeden Rosenquist, and more struck over the first eight games of the MIAA season. Over that stretch, NSU was 0-8.
By the time NSU was able to field their full starting lineup it was too late. Even though the RiverHawks finished the MIAA season with a record of 12-6 it was too little too late.
NSU finished its season 30-21 overall and 12-14 in the MIAA.
Going into next season, Davis hopes to come back with an experienced healthy squad.
“People don’t know that we fought a bunch of injuries and did not put the full starting lineup for the first eight conference games,” said Davis.
”Having everyone back in the lineup and being healthy will be huge for us. We had young kids that made a huge step this year and our incoming freshmen coming in that are going to catapult us to a new height by adding depth to a lot of different positions.”
Next year’s team will be led by a pair of stars for the RiverHawks.
Savanah Evans and Chloe Bohuslavicky earned a sport on the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Central second team and the All-MIAA team.
Evans was the all-around best player for NSU serving as both pitcher and left field. Evans was one of the best hitters in the MIAA with a conference-leading .755 slugging percentage. Evans also ranked in the top five in the MIAA in batting average, on-base plus slugging percentage, and home runs.
On the pitching side, Evans led the way with a 3.12 earned run average, throwing 155 innings, with an 11-12 record, and 63 strikeouts.
“She is one of the only ones I have had in 11 years that has been capable of doing both,” said Davis.
“Savanah has been the first one that has been able to do both at that level. She is a top-tier pitcher in the conference. It frees things up for our lineup. As a coach, it just gives us so many more chances to put the best lineup out there that we can.”
Bohuslavicky was the conference leader with 17 home runs. After setting the NSU home run record last season with 13, she easily topped that once again.
The first baseman/designated player finished the year with a .333 batting average, 1.083 OPS, and 47 RBIs.
“Chloe is just an unbelievable power hitter,” said Davis.
“Knowing that people are going to throw to her power she tried to hit for average. Looking for what people gave her, taking the single when they were there and driving the ball the other way.’
The RiverHawks will lose just one senior from its roster this offseason. With only one senior graduating, most of the team returning they are surely motivated by missing the playoffs by just a game.
“Every group is different,” said Davis.
“I don’t like to use one group for motivation for another because the heartbeat is different. But I think in the back of our returners’ minds it’s going to weigh and they are not going to want their senior year to end with anything short of a postseason berth.”
