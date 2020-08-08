HULBERT - After a 14-13 season, the Hulbert Lady Riders are hoping to improve under the instruction of Breanna Hill, their new head coach.
Hill is the wife of Lady Riders' head basketball coach Jordan Hill, and she worked beside him on the basketball team last season. She'll continue to do that this season, along with being the head track coach for the Lady Riders.
Hill has an extensive history with volleyball, being a decorated player in high school and continuing her work into college with club sports. Hill credits a lot of her success to her coach.
"I played in high school with a very successful program," said Hill. "We had a wonderful coach. I learned a lot from her. We won state my sophomore year and made the semi-finals both years after that. I also all-stated my senior year. In college, I ran track for Oklahoma Baptist, but I love volleyball, so I played for the club volleyball team there. This is my first year coaching volleyball though, so I'm very excited about it."
Hill has four seniors on her team whom she thinks will make great role models for the younger players and can help lead them to victory. She plans on starting all four of them and said they all have high hopes for this year.
"I have four seniors I plan on starting all year-round. Two are middles and two are outside hitters, and they all have wonderful attitudes and great work ethics. They have great respect for me and their fellow players, and they have very high expectations for this year," Hill said.
Outside of these seniors, though, Hulbert's volleyball team is very young. Hill said all the players are eager to learn from their seniors, though, and truly enjoy coming in to practice.
As for expectations, Hill wants to expand upon the positive season the team had last year. She said she doesn't just want to go to state, but go to state and compete with the best of the best.
"We want to have a winning season and we want to go to state. I think we can be successful at state. Not just go, but be successful," she said.
Hulbert kicks off the season with an away game at Webster on Aug 10 at 5 p.m.
