Northeastern State made a late push and put an end to a four-game losing streak Tuesday afternoon against Washburn at the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks played stingy defense and limited the Ichabods to just two field goals in the fourth quarter and went on to post a 47-44 victory.
NSU was ignited by a strong second half performance from senior guard Cenia Hayes, who overcame first half foul issues. Hayes finished with a team-high 17 points, 15 of those coming after the break. Hayes, who shot 6 of 12 overall from the floor, knocked down two of NSU’s three 3-pointers and converted 3 of 4 from the free throw line, also pulled down eight rebounds.
“We held them to six points that fourth quarter. This was a huge team effort tonight,” said Hayes, who played just over five minutes in the first half and had three fouls at halftime. “We battled back, rallied and we fought hard. It’s just great to get a win under our belt.”
The RiverHawks, now 5-12 overall and 5-12 in MIAA play, overcame a seven-point deficit in the closing 7:48. They held Washburn to 16.7 percent shooting over the final 10 minutes and 28.6 percent shooting for the contest.
"It was a big defensive effort from our ladies and we got some baskets to go," NSU head coach Fala Bullock said. "We grabbed a couple of offensive rebounds in that fourth quarter and they were big ones that we could score on to close the gap. The ladies did a great job defending and boxing out, rebounding those last five, six possessions of the game was huge."
Washburn, who just defeated NSU, 76-66, Saturday in Topeka, Kan., went up 40-33 with 7:48 remaining following a pair of free throws by Hunter Bentley. Bentley later added a jumper at the 5:18 mark to give the Ichabods a 42-36 edge.
Hayes started to take control when she buried a 3 and followed with a layup to get the RiverHawks to within 42-41 with 4:18 left. After Zaria Collins had an inside score to give NSU its first lead since the second quarter, Hayes knocked down a jumper to make it 45-42 at the 2:19 mark.
Washburn’s final points came on a Bentley basket with 47 seconds left that trimmed NSU’s lead to 45-44, but Hayes converted two free throws with seven seconds remaining and Washburn’s Nuria Barrientos misfired on a desperation 3-pointer as time expired.
The Ichabods, led by Bentley’s game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds, also had a seven-point lead during the early stages of the third quarter following a Bentley 3-pointer that put them up 27-20.
Northeastern State’s largest lead came at the 8:45 mark of the second quarter when Morgan Lee canned a jumper to make it 13-8.
The RiverHawks also received nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds from Collins, and senior guard Shae Sanchez added seven points. NSU shot 37.5 percent overall and went 3 for 14 from the 3-point line.
Washburn (7-9, 7-9) went 2 of 12 from 3-point territory and closed with 15 offensive rebounds.
Northeastern State, who has four of its five wins at home, will remain at the NSU Event Center for two more games later this week. The RiverHawks host Nebraska-Kearney Thursday in a 5:30 p.m. tipoff and face Fort Hays State Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
