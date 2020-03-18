Delaney Nix’s sophomore season cut short

Delaney Nix’s sophomore season at West Texas A&M came to an abrupt end.
The former Tahlequah basketball standout was supposed to be playing in the South Central Regional of the NCAA Women’s Division II Tournament last week in Lubbock, Texas.
Instead, Nix was back home still in a weird spot.
The NCAA canceled its men’s and women’s championships on Thursday, March 12, just one day before the third-seeded Lady Buffs were scheduled to play No. 6 seed Western Colorado in the opening round.
She and many others were being affected by the coronavirus, or COVID-19, onslaught.
Nix and her teammates were at a hotel in Lubbock when they heard the news.
“We had already done our walkthrough and we had already practiced that morning,” Nix said. “We had lunch, went back to the hotel and checked in. We had a while to do homework and rest. I was taking a nap and one of my teammates woke me up and she was like, ‘Coach wants to meet early.’ They called us downstairs and we sat in a big circle and they announced it wasn’t going to happen, it’s canceled.”
“We all thought it was kind of weird,” Nix added. “It was weird to me for sure, but I’m a delayed-reaction kind of person. You think your last game is going to be played and you’re going to know it’s your last game or could’ve been your last game.
“Really, I felt so bad for our seniors. It’s just tough, especially this year because I felt like our team overcame a lot. We were starting to peak at the right. There’s a whole lot of what-ifs.”
Nix, who averaged 9.9 points as a starter for the Lady Buffs this season, was named to the All-Lone Star Conference Second Team on March 4, along with teammate Megan Gamble. Another teammate, Abby Spurgin, was a first team selection.
Nix scored a career-high 21 points, all on 3-pointers, against Angelo State on Jan. 16. She scored 10 points or more 17 times in helping the Lady Buffs to a 27-6 overall record and 19-3 mark in conference games.
Nix, who also knocked down five 3s in four other games, shot 37.6 percent from behind the arc on a team-high 83 makes. She shot 41.3 percent overall, 83.3 percent from the free throw line, handed out 73 assists and led the team in minutes played with 960.
“We had a good season,” Nix said. “I feel like my work for this year was just overcoming for my team. We went through so many injuries. We lost girls and we’d get girls back. I think our lineup changed...I couldn’t even tell you how many times.”
One of the injuries was to Lexy Hightower, a 2018-19 All-American selection who averaged 16.2 points as a senior last year. Hightower missed the entire 2019-20 season.
“I had to step up a lot this year and grow in a way that I didn’t expect,” Nix said. “Last year I had Lexy. She got hurt and redshirted so I had to grow up a lot, and not just as a scorer, but being a leader on the floor.”
Nix became a full-time starter in the latter half of her freshman year. As a freshman, she averaged 6.3 points.
“I was still a shooter but more of a playmaker this year,” Nix said. “I was more of a vocal leader, whereas my freshman year I was just trying to figure everything out.”
