The Sequoyah Lady Indians Softball Team's season came to an end Saturday Evening at the hands of Dewey, 5-0, in the Regional Championship Game.
The third inning spelled doom for the Lady Indians as Dewey scored three runs off of two hits. Sequoyah missed out on an opportunity to score with bases loaded in the bottom of the inning but couldn't come up with a hit with two outs.
Sequoyah had four hits for the game. Dewey had six. The Lady Indians committed three errors while Dewey had four. Harley Culie took the loss to end her season with a 17-7 record. She had 7 strikeouts to Dewey's Briley Davis' 5.
Annaston Brown went 2 for 3 while Rylee Bush and Culie accounted for the other two hits.
"Just got beat. We couldn't score. Dewey is a good team with a lot of seniors." Coach Jeff Turtle said after the game.
Sequoyah reached the Regional Finals with eight freshmen on their varsity roster and four with starting positions.
Dewey advances to the state tournament next week with a 30-2 record. Sequoyah closes out with a 27-12 record.
