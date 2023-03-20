DIAMOND DOUBLEHEADER: Tigers experience thrill of victory, agony of defeat

The headline aptly describes the Tahlequah Tigers’ doubleheader in Shawnee on March 18.
They played 14 innings, winning the first game over Shawnee, 10-7, with a three-run burst in the top of the seventh inning to break a 7-7 tie.
In game two, against the Jones Longhorns, with the score knotted at 12-12 in the bottom of the seventh inning, a bases-loaded base-on-balls gave Jones a literal walk-off victory.
Cutter Girdner got things going in the first game when he took a lead-off 3-2 count for ball four. Beckett Robinson followed with a single, and Connor Lee reached on an error, loading the bases. Brayden Northington was hit by a pitch, forcing Girdner across for the first of five first-inning runs. Robinson scored on a passed ball, and Eli Gibson doubled, plating Lee, 3-0 Tahlequah.
Following a strike out for the Tigers’ first out of the inning, Levi Kelly walked, putting Tigers everywhere, with Northington on third, Gibson on second, and Kelly on first. Another strike out gave the Tigers two outs, but it takes three outs to make an inning, and the Tigers weren’t finished scoring. Matthew Talburt singled, sending Northington and Gibson across the plate for Tahlequah runs four and five.
In the top of the second, with one out, Lee singled, then Caiden Waits took his place on the bases as a courtesy runner. Waits took second on a passed ball, and went to third when Northington grounded out to the right side. Gibson picked up a run-batted-in on a single that scored Waits.
Gibson went to second base on a wild pitch, and Jacob Morrison walked. Kelly took a 2-2 count into left field for a single that scored Gibson, putting the Tigers up 7-0.
But, the game was still early, and the Shawnee Wolvers weren’t ready to roll over and play dead just yet, especially on their home field. They scored one run in the bottom of the second inning, and another in the fourth, cutting the Tahlequah lead to 7-2. Then, in the bottom of the fifth, Shawnee exploded for five runs, tying the score at 7-all.
Neither team scored in the sixth inning, but in the top of the seventh, once-leading and now tied Tahlequah boys, rose to the task before them. Robinson set the table with a one-out double, then advanced to third on a right-side ground out by Lee.
Northington reached on an error by the Shawnee second baseman, Robinson scored, and Northington advanced to second on another error by the second baseman. RBI maven Gibson drove Northington home on a single.
Morrison reached on an error, and Kelly capped the scoring with a two-out, third and second situation single, plating Gibson, and giving the Tigers a 10-7 lead.
Bennett Sams pitched the last two innings for the Tigers, and in the seventh inning, Sams became the winning pitcher when he mowed down the Shawnee batters in order on a strikeout, and two routine fly balls, giving the Tigers the hard-fought 10-7 victory.
The Tigers pounded out 11 hits in the game, including two doubles and two singles by Gibson, a double and a single by Robinson, three singles by Kelly, and one single each by Lee and Talburt. Gibson had three RBIs in the game, and Kelly and Talburt each had two.
Gibson, Girdner, and Brody Younger each had one stolen base.
Sams was the winning pitcher, allowing no runs and no hits, walking two and striking out two. Northington also worked two innings, allowing one run on three hits, walking three and fanning one.
Gibson pitched two innings, and was charged with six runs, four hits, one walk, and struck out one. Kelly went one inning, with no runs or hits, one walk, and one strikeout to his record.
Approximately half an hour after the conclusion of the Shawnee game, the Tigers locked horns with the Jones Longhorns. Jones took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.
The Tigers were on a roll, though, and in the top of the third, they exploded for 10 runs. Morrison reached on an error, Girdner singled, and Jack Vance was plunked, juicing the bases.
Robinson singled, scoring Morrison, and Lee singled, plating Girdner. Northington picked up an RBI walk, scoring Vance, and Gibson knocked in Robinson with a single. Kelly was hit by a pitch, scoring Lee.
Race Stopp walked, pushing Northington home, and Girdner “wore one for the team” that forced Gibson in to score. Vance reached on an error that allowed Gibson to score.
Kelly and Stopp both scored on an error in the outfield.
That was 10 runs, on just four hits, three walks, three hit-by-pitch, and three Jones errors, and the Tigers now led 10-1.
Jones came back with seven in the bottom of the third, but still trailed, 10-8.
The Tigers added a run in the fourth, fueled by Gibson’s leadoff double, and who, eventually, scored on a Stopp single to center field.
Jones added two to its total in the fourth to narrow the gap to one, 11-10.
The Tigers added an insurance run in the fifth, when back-to-back singles by Ike Yahola and Lee sent Yahola to third. A ground out allowed Yahola to score the Tigers’ 12th run of the game.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jones began to claw its way back into the game, and unfortunately, the Tigers pretty much did what they could to help.
The first two Jones’ batters walked, and a double scored one, leaving Longhorns at third and second. An intentional walk loaded the bases, and yet another walk forced one run across, knotting the game at 12-12, but Jones was still batting, and had just one out.
The next Jones’ batter didn’t move his bat, as he watched ball one, ball two, and ball three buzz past, then watched a pair of strikes go by before taking a 3-2 count off the mark, and took ball four, forcing the winning run across for the literal walk-off, walk-home victory for Jones.
Stopp and Northington each had two RBIs in the game, while Lee, Gibson and Kelly each had one. Gibson had the Tigers’ only extra-base hit, a double, and also had a pair of singles. Lee had four singles, and Stopp, Vance, Robinson, Girdner, and Yahola each had one single.
Stopp was tagged with the loss, working just one-third inning, allowing two runs, one hit, four walks, and recording one strikeout. Ike Yahola worked three and one-thirds innings, giving up four runs, five hits, and two walks. Native Yahola threw two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs on one hit, walking two and striking out one.
Girdner went two innings, giving up four runs, four hits, three walks, and fanning three.
The Tigers are now 2-5, as they return home Monday, March 20 to take on Bartlesville at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, March 21, they will travel to Bartlesville for a 6 p.m. match-up
