Tahlequah will have a potent piece patrolling the middle of its defense in 2021.
Eli McWilliams, one of the top linebackers in the state, returns for his final season and will help offset an otherwise inexperienced group.
A University of Tulsa signee who also holds offers from Kansas State, New Mexico, Southern Methodist and Utah State, McWilliams has all the tools.
But the former Jenks High School transfer is still learning a position that he played at for the first time last season.
“Eli’s a guy that we need a big year from,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “We have a lot of shoes to fill with this unit, so everything starts with Eli. He’s got to be a guy that produces at a high level. He’s still raw, but he’s getting better.”
McWilliams, who offers great size at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, and athleticism, registered 65 total tackles as a junior, good for fourth on the team. He produced a team-high four tackles for losses, one quarterback sack, a pair of hurries, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Playing alongside McWilliams at the other inside spot is yet to be determined.
Whoever wins the starting spot will be filling a major void left by Angel Quezada, who was a fixture over the last two seasons. Quezada was the team’s top tackler last season and totaled 190 tackles in his two years as a starter.
“I think about all the previous years and all the guys that have performed at a high level at that position, and we’ve had quite a few,” Gilbert said. “We’ve had a great group of high school football players. You can go back to Reese Davis in 2014 and jump to Dalton Caldwell, Jake Springwater, Dylan Parish, and then Angel Quezada last year.”
Candidates to fill the other inside role were freshmen in 2020 — Mason Watkins, Luke Chaffin, Darryn Sparh and Jayden Moore.
“We’ve got about three or four sophomores that are working and competing for the position,” Gilbert said. “It’s open and we’re trying to see who’s going to be that guy. We need at least two of those young men to step up and be able to be relied upon. They need to be complementary to what Eli brings.”
The two outside spots are more solidified, although they will still be first-time starters.
Junior Josh Munoz and senior Khaidyn Spoonemoore are expected to be the top guys, and senior Jameer McDowell, sophomore Eli Gibson and sophomore Brayden Northington expect to contribute.
Last year’s starters, Carson Ferguson and Shaw Thornton, combined for 137 tackles, five tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks.
Munoz, Spoonemoore and McDowell each saw time last year, combining for 28 total tackles. Munoz played in eight games, while Spoonemoore and McDowell each had snaps in five games.
“Josh Munoz and Khaidyn Spoonemore are right now the two guys we are leaning with, and if we played tomorrow they would start,” Gilbert said. “Both of them are very athletic with Josh probably being more so. Khaidyn is very smart and understands exactly what he’s supposed to do. Both of these guys got quite a bit of reps last year.
“Jameer is a big-framed kid, very athletic and still learning the position. He’s going to bring an element. Two young guys that have been playing very well are Brayden Northington and Eli Gibson. They’re understanding the position and becoming more and more confident and comfortable.”
“This will be our most inexperienced position group overall on either side of the ball, but we’re excited about the group athletically and just their physical presence.” Gilbert added. “They look good. They’re a good-looking group of kids that just need game experience.”
