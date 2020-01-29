Blake Corn was a driving force for the Tahlequah football program during his three years as a starter.
He was disruptive on the edge as a defensive end and helped solidify an offensive line.
He was a difference maker and a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.
Named the 2019 District 5A-4 Player of the Year in December, Corn played a substantial role in Tahlequah’s 9-2 season, first district championship since 1991 and sixth straight trip to the Class 5A playoffs.
Now, Corn has reached another level with an All-State selection by the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
“It was a goal I had coming in,” Corn said on Tuesday. “Actually, going into my sophomore year, I wrote out a bunch of goals and that was one of the goals that I had, along with being a team captain and performing at a high level. I looked at the board every single day in the locker room and always wanted to be up there and be one of them that’s going to be up there forever. It’s something I’ve always wanted. I wanted to win and get that (All-State). Those were the only two things I ever worried about.”
Corn, who committed to Northeastern State on Tuesday, is the 44th All-State selection in school history and the eighth since 2014 under head coach Brad Gilbert.
“It speaks volumes of his productivity throughout his career,” Gilbert said. “I don’t know if it can be summed up in one sentence or two of what he’s done in his career. He’s been the ultimate competitor and he’s been the standard which we’ve needed in our program. He played both sides of the ball and he truly was a dominant player on both sides of the ball. You don’t have a lot of guys like him that come through your program that they’re going to be that big of a difference maker as he was.”
Corn became the program’s all-time sack leader in his final season, finishing with 19, and also broke the single-season mark with nine as a senior. He recorded 58 total tackles and had a team-high 15 tackles for losses with six quarterback hurries.
“He always made a big play when we needed it, but I think when it came to game planning and understanding your opponent and what their strength was, he was the first guy that stood out defensively,” Gilbert said in December. “When I think about Blake and just everything he’s done over the last three or four years, if you want to know what hard work will get you, look at Blake Corn.”
Gilbert and defensive coordinator Keith Wilson also talked about the impact he’s made, from not only on the field but off.
“He’s a great teammate,” Gilbert said. “He holds everybody accountable, he encourages. There wasn’t a time when he wasn’t setting a standard, being that example. He would go help young guys in the weight room, encourage those guys, bring them along on the practice field. He just was a great teammate. We were blessed and honored to have him as part of this football program.”
“The main thing that guys like Blake have done are contribute to the program and taken ownership,” Wilson said. “He’s trained the future on how it should be around here. Those are the kind of things that you see.”
The Tigers went 26-8 in Corn’s three years as a starter. He joins Cole Goodnight, Brandon Davis, Cayden Aldridge, Jake Springwater, Chaz Jimerson, Reese Davis and Chase Cambpell as All-State selections under Gilbert.
The OCA Football All-State game will be at 7 p.m. on July 31 with a site yet to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.