ARLINGTON, Texas – Ahead of the 2020 WinStar World Casino and Resort Professional Bull Riders Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy, the coaches tasked with leading the six teams from the five competing nations have announced the first three riders set to comprise their seven-man teams for the event akin to the “Olympics of bull riding.”
The fourth edition of the PBR Global Cup, the only nation vs. nation bull riding competition, will make its second stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 15-16. The new team tournament debuted in Edmonton, Alberta, in November 2017; visited Sydney, Australia, in June 2018; and most recently stopped in Arlington this past February.
For the first time in league history, the coaches and assistant coaches have more power than ever, given full autonomy over the six athletes, and one alternate, set to don their nation’s colors and go head-to-head against the rankest bucking bulls on the planet.
Two-time PBR World Champion Justin McBride, Whitesboro, Texas, set to become the lone coach to pilot a nation at all four editions of the PBR Global Cup, alongside two-time Team USA Eagles Assistant Coach J.W. Hart, Overbook, Oklahoma, selected a powerhouse trio of 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis, Buna, Texas, 2017 PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood, Volborg, Montana, and Chase Outlaw, Hamburg, Arkansas, recently dubbed the “toughest athlete in sports” by USA Today.
Led by first-time Global Cup coach, and PBR co-founder, Ted Nuce, Stephenville, Texas, and returning assistant coach, Indian National Finals Rodeo President Mike “Bo” Vocu, Oglala Lakota of Kyle, South Dakota, the historic all Native American Team USA Wolves squad’s initial drafts include: Ryan Dirteater, Cherokee of Hulbert; Stetson Lawrence, Chippewa and Sioux of Williston, North Dakota; and Keyshawn Whitehorse, Navajo of McCracken Springs, Utah.
For the international teams, the first three riders selected to each roster are:
• Team Australia: Cliff Richardson (Gresford, New South Wales, Australia), Lachlan Richardson (Gresford, New South Wales, Australia), and Ky Hamilton(Mackay, Queensland, Australia).
• Team Brazil: Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil), Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil), and Luciano De Castro (Guzolandia, Brazil).
• Team Canada: Jordan Hansen (Okotoks, Alberta, Canada), Jared Parsonage (Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, Canada) and Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Saskatchewan, Canada).
• Team Mexico: Edgar Durazo (Moctezma, Mexico), Alvaro Aguilar Alvarez (La Punta, Mexico) and Francisco Garcia Torres (Sal, Mexico).
Of the first 18 riders selected to compete at the 2020 PBR Global Cup USA, four will be competing on home state soil as Texas residents. A native of Buna, Cooper Davis will be joined by Decatur residents Leme, Pacheco and Castro.
Regarded as “Captain America,” Davis will compete for the Red, White and Blue for the fourth consecutive edition of the event, after establishing himself as one of the nation’s most crucial team members across the past three PBR Global Cups.
After going 2-for-3 in Edmonton, and 3-for-4 in Sydney, both resulting in third-place finishes in the individual aggregate, the Texan compiled the top performance of any athlete at the PBR Global Cup’s debut in the United States when he went 3-for-4 to top the individual leaderboard en route to Team USA Eagles’ runner-up finish.
Much the opposite of Davis, Lockwood nearly had his 2019 season derailed at the inaugural PBR Global Cup USA, breaking his collarbone during Round 1 following his 3.1-second buckoff of Wild Goose. The event marked the Montana man’s second Global Cup after making his debut in Sydney.
Rounding out McBride and Hart’s initial picks is Outlaw who will be riding for the Eagles for the second consecutive PRB Global Cup. He made his debut at the team-formatted event inside AT&T Stadium, adding one score to the nation’s total.
In his Global Cup debut, Dirteater headlined the Wolves roster, going a flawless 3-for-3 to spearhead a come-from-behind push by the home-soil defenders. His perfect outing left him second in the individual aggregate, finishing a slim 4.8 points behind the top-marked Davis.
Lawrence and Whitehorse both rode alongside Dirteater after having made their Global Cup debuts in Australia. While Whitehorse made the trip Down Under as the alternate, Lawrence went 1-for-2 during the American’s fourth-place campaign.
At the most recent PBR Global Cup inside AT&T Stadium, Lawrence again went 1-for-2; however, 2018 PBR Rookie of the Year Whitehorse was bested by all three of his draws.
Under the leadership of 2008 PBR World Champion Guilherme Marchi (Tres Lagoas, Brazil) and three-time PBR World Finals event winner Robson Palermo (Rio Branco Acre, Brazil), Team Brazil will be on the hunt for their unprecedented third consecutive PBR Global Cup event win, after taking the title at the two most recent stops in Australia and the United States.
In addition to making team history in Arlington in February 2019, Team Brazil standout Leme etched his name in the individual record books as the first rider to record a 90-point score at a PBR Global Cup. He covered Frequent Flyer for 90 points during the opening night’s bonus round.
Reigning PBR World Champion Pacheco earned his fourth consecutive selection to Team Brazil, while Castro will be competing for the second time after going a perfect 3-for-3 in Sydney.
Team Australia, Canada and Mexico will all look to their initial picks to improve upon their efforts in 2019 as each nation seeks its first Global Cup Championship.
For Australia, led by 1998 World Champion Troy Dunn (Bloomsbury, Queensland, Australia) and Brendon Clark (Morpeth, New South Wales, Australia), the Richardson brothers will return for the fourth edition of the event to anchor the nation’s contingent, while 19-year-old young gun Hamilton will return to the nation’s roster for the first time since adding a score to their heart-breaking, 0.75-point, runner-up finish on home soil in June 2018.
Featuring all new leadership via Scott Schiffner (Strathmore, Alberta, Canada) and Tanner Girletz (Cereal, Alberta, Canada), Canada will look to Hansen, Parsonage and Buttar to avenge a dismal last-place result from Arlington after the Maple Leafs nearly captured the Global Cup Championship in Sydney. Hansen led Team Canada in Texas recording two of the nation’s three 8-second efforts.
Rounding out the competing teams is an ever-improving Team Mexico, set to be coached by Gerardo Venegas (Juarez, Mexico) and Jerome Davis (Archdale, North Carolina), that recorded its best finish to date at a Global Cup in Feb. 2019, finishing fifth out of the six teams. Veteran Durazo earned his fourth selection to the team, while Alvarez and Torres will both be making their third appearance at the international spectacle.
