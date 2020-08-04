GUTHRIE, Okla. – In mid-August, Professional Bull Riders and World Champions Rodeo Alliance will once again unite to bring the two-day Stampede at The E to Guthrie, Oklahoma, and Lazy E Arena Friday and Saturday, Aug. 14-15.
Among the star-studded line-up of athletes anticipated to compete is bull rider Ryan Dirteater from Hulbert. On the heels of his retirement announced in January, the PBR Unleash The Beast’s Bullnanza may be the last time Dirteater competes on the league’s elite tour in his home state.
Around 60 other Oklahomans will also complete, including: World No. 5 Colten Jesse, bull rider, Konawa; Brennon Eldred, bull rider, Sulphur; Michelle Darling, barrel racer, Medford; two-time and reigning WPRA Breakaway Champion Kelsie Chace, breakaway roping, Cherokee; Bridger Anderson, steer wrestling, Alva; and Tory Johnson, steer wrestling, Oklahoma City.
The event will begin on Friday night with Round 1 of the PBR Unleash The Beast’s revival of the iconic Bullnanza. The event, which traces its history back to 1989, prior to the inception of the PBR, will conclude with Round 2 and the championship round on Saturday afternoon.
Following PBR’s premier series event, the weekend will conclude with the WCRA’s one-day, $300,000 Major Rodeo, the Stampede at the E, part of the Triple Crown of Rodeo, on Saturday night.
In cooperation with local and state government, as well as Lazy E Arena, PBR and WCRA have instituted a series of fan safety protocols for a safe and responsible event, including: Only up to 50 percent of arena capacity will be sold to increase physical distancing among fans; pod seating, which increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats; regular sanitization of the building during each event, and at the conclusion of each performance; COVID-19 screening via daily temperature checks of all Lazy E Arena employees staffed to work both PBR and WCRA events; and marked social distancing guidelines at all concession stands.
There is an emphasis of advanced-purchased, mobile tickets. For those fans that purchase tickets onsite, ticket sellers will be behind glass panels to minimize contact.
The WCRA’s Stampede at the E begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. All nine athletes will go head-to-head in a long round with the top three best runs and rides advancing to a showdown round following an intermission.
Tickets for both events are on sale now and start at $25, taxes and fees may apply. They can be purchased at the Lazy E Arena Box Office, online at Ticketmaster.com, and by calling Lazy E Arena at 800-745-3000 or PBR Direct at 800-732-1727.
For an enhanced PBR experience, fans can now purchase PBR Elite Seats and Premium Experiences, which provide a behind-the-scenes look into the toughest sport on dirt. For more information on the upgraded experiences, fans can contact PBR Direct at 800-732-1727.
The PBR Unleash The Beast season consists of more than 20 stops, traveling to cities such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and many more. The season will culminate with the PBR World Finals at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena Nov. 4-8, when the 2020 PBR World Champion, the bull rider who earns the most world standings points during the season, will receive the coveted World Championship belt buckle and $1 million bonus.
All scheduled dates for PBR and WCRA events are subject to change based on government guidance and changing health conditions.
