Dirteater to coach Team USA Wolves in 2022 PBR Global Cup USA

PUEBLO, Colorado – Ahead of the 2022 Professional Bull Riders Global Cup USA, the PBR announced that Ryan Dirteater of Hulbert will serve as one of six coaches who will lead the competing teams inside AT&T Stadium in their quest for national pride.
Dirteater has been tapped to helm the hosting Team USA Wolves.
The fifth edition of the PBR Global Cup, the only nation vs. nation bull riding competition, will make its third stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on March 5. The new team tournament debuted in Edmonton, Alberta, in November 2017, visited Sydney, Australia, in June 2018, and made subsequent stops in Arlington in February 2019 and 2020.
The 2022 PBR Global Cup USA will feature six teams representing Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. For their home-nation advantage, the USA delegation will field two squads via the Eagles and all Native American Wolves.
On the spurs of his retirement at the conclusion of the 2020 season, Dirteater, also know as the “Cherokee Kid,” will return to the PBR in 2022 when he makes his head coaching debut for Team USA Wolves. No stranger to the event format, Dirteater rode for Team USA Wolves at the 2019 iteration of the event and was then an honorary assistant coach in 2020 after he was unable to compete due to fractures of his upper thoracic spine.
During his career, Dirteater qualified to the PBR World Finals 12 times, winning the marathon event in 2016.
