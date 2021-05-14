It was smooth sailing for Northeastern State Friday in its MIAA Baseball Championship opener against Rogers State at Thomas C. Rousey Field in Tahlequah.
At least through seven innings.
Everything was going right in an 8-0 lead.
Standout starting pitcher Nic Swanson was in complete control with plenty of run support that included a pair of homeruns.
Then the eighth and ninth innings happened.
Swanson was lifted in the eighth after giving up back-to-back singles and throwing 109 pitches.
The seventh-seeded Hillcats eventually responded with six runs in the eight and added four more in the ninth to take their first lead and went on to post a 10-9 win in the best-of-three series.
NSU, the No. 2 seed, will take a 26-15 overall record into Saturday’s second game of the series at noon and rely on the right arm of junior starting pitcher Jonathan Smithey. An if-necessary game three is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday with Seth Key slated to get the starting nod for the RiverHawks.
Rogers State had five consecutive singles to begin the eighth, three of those off NSU reliever Lee Callison.
After consecutive singles from Ethan Rivera and Prescott Horn off Swanson, Brandon Bradshaw singled to left field to load the bases, and Skyler Nelson followed with a single up the middle to bring home Rivera and Horn to give the Hillcats their first two runs.
Kyle Simms cut the NSU lead to 8-3 with a single to center that scored Bradshaw, Jonathan Soto reached on a fielder’s choice that brought home Nelson for the fourth run, Christian Merriwether made it a three-run game on an RBI single through the left side of the infield, and Soto crossed home plate from third base while Merriwether was stealing second base.
Rogers State then went to work on NSU closer Dakodah Jones in the ninth. The first four hitters — Horn, Bradshaw, Nelson and Simms — each had hits that produced a pair of runs and got RSU even at 8-8. Horn led off with a double to left, Bradshaw then delivered an RBI triple to right-center to cut NSU’s lead to one run, and Nelson brought home the game-tying run with a run-scoring single to right.
The Hillcats took the lead on a Soto single to left that scored Nelson and added an insurance run when Erick Leef came across on a Merriwether bunt to third base.
Northeastern State had everything working up until the eighth, including early momentum from the very start.
Blaze Brothers led off the home-half of the first with a homerun to left field on a 3-2 pitch from RSU starter Brett Karalius. It came after Swanson retired the Hillcats in order, the final two outs coming on two of Swanson’s nine strikeouts.
Nathan Norris gave NSU a two-run lead in the fifth with a one-out RBI single through the middle of the infield that pushed across Connor Bell.
The RiverHawks added three runs each in the sixth and seventh innings. They got all three of their runs in the sixth with two outs, highlighted by a two-run homer to left-center by Jaxon Phipps that extended the lead to 5-0.
In the seventh, NSU was sparked by four hits, including a two-run single down the right field line by Brayden Rodden and an RBI single through the right side of the infield from Collin Klingensmith.
In seven-plus innings of work, Swanson gave up two earned runs on seven hits. The All-MIAA First Team selection issued one walk and hit one batter to go along with his nine strikeouts.
Norris led the RiverHawks with three hits, while Blake Freeman and Phipps followed with two each. NSU, who finished with 13 hits, received a team-high three RBIs from Phipps. Rodden knocked in a pair of runs.
Rogers State, who collected 17 hits, got a game-high four hits from Bradshaw. Nelson drove in three runs, while Soto and Merriwether had two RBIs apiece.
Sean Craig picked up the win on the mound in middle relief for the Hillcats. Craig allowed three earned runs on six hits in two innings. He recorded one strikeout and walked two.
Jones was the losing pitcher. The junior right-hander gave up four earned runs on six hits while pitching to seven batters in the ninth.
