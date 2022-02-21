PARK HILL — Keys needed every bit of its blueprint Saturday.
The Cougars used their physical style and grittiness against a Beggs team that had a decisive size advantage and held off the Demons, 46-42, in overtime in the Class 3A Area III, District 5 Tournament at Keys High School in Park Hill.
The district championship is the fourth straight for the 16th-ranked Cougars, who moved to 15-7 on the season and won their season-best fifth consecutive game under head coach Greg Barnes.
Physicality has always been Barnes’ top priority. Keys needed all of it to open the playoffs.
“We play pretty physical anyway. That’s just our brand,” Barnes said. “We have to because we’re not bigger than most of the teams we play. We’re not more athletic than most of the teams we play. We have to be physical and we have to just make it as hard as we can against our opponents.”
Reed Trimble converted a pair of free throws with 17 seconds remaining following a Garin Barnes’ steal that gave the Cougars a 44-42 lead, and Levi Hood delivered the dagger on two free throws with under a second left.
“We got the right guys on the free throw line right there at the end,” Greg Barnes said. “Reed’s our best free throw shooter, but Levi’s right there. It was a little redemption for Levi. Two years ago we played them in a regional game and he missed two free throws when we were tied with 1.7 seconds left and we went on to lose in overtime.”
Hood closed with a team-high 14 points. The senior had two of Keys’ four 3-pointers, including one from the right corner with two minutes remaining in overtime that gave the Cougars a 41-40 edge.
“It just feels great to come out with a win in the district playoffs for my senior year and for all of us seniors,” Hood said. “It really shows how we can come together as a team and really push and make a run for the playoffs. I’m really proud of everybody and everybody really stepped up tonight and played their hearts out.”
Barnes also finished in double figures with 12 points. Barnes had five of the Cougars’ seven points in the opening quarter and had a pair of baskets in the fourth, but his steal in the closing seconds of overtime set the stage.
“They were going to give us open shots. We just had to be patient and pick when the right shot was,” Barnes said. “Our mentality every night is to be physical, go win the boards and get loose balls.”
Keys didn’t take its first lead until 7:18 remaining in regulation when Lane Taylor buried a 3-pointer that put the Cougars up 31-30.
The Cougars extended their lead to 34-30 on a basket and free throw by Michael Mose, led 36-32 after a basket from Barnes, and took their largest lead at 38-33 on an inside score by Barnes with 2:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Beggs sent the contest to overtime on a Kaden Stanton offensive rebound and basket with five seconds left. The Demons took their final lead on a Kyron Grayson field goal that made it 42-41 with 1:40 remaining in overtime.
The turning point for Keys came over the final three minutes of the second quarter after Beggs took a 22-11 advantage on a putback basket by Grayson.
The Cougars answered by closing the first half with six consecutive points. A jumper by Hood, a pair of free throws from Hood, and a basket by Trimble narrowed the Demons’ lead to 22-17. It gave Keys a shot of confidence for the remainder of the game.
“Our guys never panicked,” Barnes said. “I don’t feel we ever got away from our game plan. Offensively, we wanted a lot of movement and to make them chase us around. Time of possession doesn’t get talked about a lot in basketball. There’s 32 minutes in a game and we wanted to have possession for 20 to 22 minutes. We felt like if it was a game that got into the 60s we would be in trouble.”
Trimble closed with eight points for Keys, while Taylor finished with seven. Mose added five points.
Beggs (11-9) was led by Caleb Parker’s 11 points. Ayden Hamilton followed with eight points, and both Grayson and Stanton contributed with four.
The Cougars got even twice during the third quarter. Hood knocked down a pull-up jumper to make it 26-26 at the 4:05 mark, and Barnes canned a jumper at the 1:02 point to make it 28-28.
Keys will next go to Beggs High School to face Crooked Oak in a regional tournament at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. No. 15 Crooked Oak (19-4) defeated Oklahoma City Star Spencer, 56-48, in the District 8 Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.