District play: Tackling key to Tiger defense

The Tahlequah Tigers are headed into Friday night’s playoff game at Ponca City as a team. That’s really no secret to anyone. But even a team is broken down into integral parts.
For instance, consider the team of FBI agents on the television show Criminal Minds. Not all the characters will be named here, but for starters, there’s Penelope, the internet whiz, the “techie.” There’s Reed, the logistics genius who figures out things from a different angle. Rossi analyzes the problem with a humanistic mindset. Morgan seems to have a more caring side. But they are a team.
The Tigers are a team, but there are, for lack of a better term, factions. And even inside each of those factions, there are mini-factions. Today, Tiger Defensive Coordinator Keith Wilson talks about the overall defense of the Tigers, as well as some of the mini-teams inside the defensive team – which, of course, is one of the parts of the Tahlequah Tigers.
“The kids are upbeat about the playoff game,” said Wilson. “I can feel a little difference in them as we get ready for Ponca City. We’ve been going through the game plan; key players we need to stop."
He thinks the kids are excited.
“Yesterday was just a big learning day, yesterday and Friday, as we were seeing who our next opponent was,” he said.
Wilson said Ponca City liked to run a lot.
“Their quarterback is a good scrambler (moving around quickly in an effort to elude defenders), but if we have everyone covered, he might just take off on you," he said. “He’s fearless. When he runs, he doesn’t go into a slide, he just drops his head and tries to run over people. He’s not scared of anything. He’s taken some huge hits, and just gets right back up."
Wilson said they're going to have to try to contain the quarterback.
"His scrambling could be an issue for us," he said. “He has some good receivers out there, too. They have this one kid, the Gavin Cunningham kid – he’s No. 4, he’s probably 6-4 – and he’s a nice receiver.”
He said the Tiger defense needs to be fundamentally sound.
"Know where to be when we need to be there, things like that. Ponca City is tough-minded,” he said. “I can tell they just look like they’re a tough group of kids.”
Wilson said the Tigers match up fine on the front line with Ponca City’s offensive line.
“They’re more of a zone team; they don’t run a lot of powers, but they do run some power, so we have to fit better all around,” he said. “But the main thing, just like it’s been all year, our tackling just hasn’t been solid all year. Coda Bunch is one of our few seniors on this team, and he’s a real smart player. He gets us lined up on a lot of things."
He’s not the biggest kid, Wilson said, but he gets the team lined up, almost like a coach on the field.
“He’s not afraid to do whatever it takes to make a stop. He’ll grab on, make a pile, and hold on waiting for help,” he said. “He’ll stick his nose in there.”
As for the defensive backs versus Cunningham, Wilson said he trusted both of his corners, and that they would have help from the safeties and linebackers.
“The tallest of our corners is Dylan Leep (No. 10, Sr., 6-2, 198), we can always put him over there on the big kid if we want a bigger kid on him,” said Wilson.
Last week against Bartlesville, Leep had two interceptions.
“Lasean Johnson, (No. 20, Jr., 5-10, 167), our other corner, has really grown up and matured from game one till now. I’ve seen him making a lot of really nice tackles. He hasn’t been twisted around, his fundamentals have gotten better, Coach (Devan) Murray has done a really nice job tutoring him up,” he said.
Wilson said his one area of concern was tackling.
“We have got to get to the runner, and the first guy has got to hold on and let help get there," he said. “The attitude of the kids, from what I’ve seen the past couple of days is either win or go on to your next sport, and I’ve not seen any ready to go on to their next sport."
