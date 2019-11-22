Ryan Dirteater's Charity Dodgeball Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 23, will benefit Tahlequah Outlaws Special Olympics team.
Held in Markoma Gym at the Cherokee Nation Male Seminary Recreation Center, registration begins at 2 p.m. Games start at 3.
The cost is $80 per team, and all players must be 18 or older. For more information, contact Matt Jones at 918-931-9030.
Double Barrel BBQ will be on site selling pulled pork sandwiches and bologna “burnt ends” 2-6 p.m. or until the food runs out. All proceeds will go to the Tahlequah Outlaws.
