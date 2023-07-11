Throughout the summer Tahlequah girls’ basketball Head Coach David Qualls had a goal to up the Tigers’ competition.
This summer, Qualls enlisted his team into Verdigris Team Camp, Booker T Washinton’s summer league, and Pittsburgh State’s team camp. These camps brought a whole new level of competition to the Tigers. Teams from Kansas, Arkansas, and teams from all over Oklahoma.
Playing teams from different states gives Qualls and the Tigers the chance to play State Finalists from Kansas and Arkansas.
“It was huge, getting to play all those teams,” said Qualls. “You get tired of playing the same teams in the area so it is always good to go see some of the best from other states as well. States play different brands of basketball as well, it is good to adjust the game to game to our opponent.”
These camps brought THS face to face with Farmintong, the Arkansas 4A State Champion, and Washburn Rural, the Kansas 6A State runner-up. The Tigers capped off the PSU camp with a huge win over Kansas 6A State Champions Blue Valley North.
“These games let us know what we are working with and let us evaluate what we have as a staff,” said Qualls. “It is also seeing how we develop and how girls step into their roles. It kind of gives you an idea of what they do well and where they can help us be successful as a team. Usually how you play in the summer carries into the fall. Just getting that confidence of having that success on a variety court and carrying it over.”
Despite beating the Kansas 6A State Champions, the Tigers were not in full health this summer. THS is missing top-score Jadyn Buttery and Paisley Qualls from ACL injuries suffered mis-season. Jersey Retzloff also missed some time with an ankle injury.
Having three of the Tigers’ top six players on the sideline might make some coaches start to worry, but Qualls saw the summer league as a chance to get younger players ready for gamete situations come October.
“I thought it was a productive summer and it was a different summer, we were not at full strength,” said Qualls. “We had some bumps and bruises but we still had a productive summer. We wanted to build a lot of depth and get game experience for the sophomores, overall I thought it was pretty productive.”
Having major injuries opened the door for some underclassmen that would not normally have the chance to develop as much. The extended play from underclassmen only serves to deepen the Tigers’ bench.
“It was still good to play with what we had and developed those younger players as well,” said Qualls. “Competition level was great for us this summer. Just getting to end the summer beating Blue Valley North. They have two high-level division 1 post players. For us to beat them to end the summer on a high note was really important for us.”
During the camp, the Tigers would work on specific drills before playing six to eight games. The Pitt State camp in particular saw the Tigers improve on their shooting from range.
“I think we improved our outside shooting, especially at the Pitt State camp,” said Qualls. “We were able to excite our stuff really well. It was just girls getting more comfortable with their roles. Seeing them have that success and seeing them settle into what they can bring our team.”
After making the State Tournament last season, Qualls thought it was valuable to show his team another level of competition.
“We have told them over and over just because you return your roster after a state tournament appearance doesn’t mean you are automatically going to be successful again,” said Qualls.
“We are getting into their minds how they need to be hungry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.