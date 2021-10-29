TULSA — Tahlequah dominated in every way and hammered Tulsa Memorial, 55-0, Friday at LaFortune Stadium.
The Tigers, who scored 41 of their points in the first half, won their fifth consecutive game and improved to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in District 5A-4.
Tahlequah also set a new school mark Friday. The Tigers secured a playoff spot for the eighth consecutive year under head coach Brad Gilbert. The previous best of seven straight trips to the playoffs came from 1987-1993.
“I think of all the young men that have come through this program from day one and they’ve never flinched on what we’ve asked them to do,” Gilbert said. “I think of all the coaches that have had a part in this thing. It’s on the backs of everybody, so my hat’s off to everybody involved that allowed this to be a possibility. It says a lot about the program as a whole.”
Six different players found the end zone in Tahlequah’s rout of the Chargers, who remained winless, falling to 0-9 and 0-6.
In limited action, senior quarterback Tyler Joice had a pair of touchdown passes in the opening quarter — a 12-yard connection to fullback Jonathan Davis, and a 13-yard hookup with receiver Jacob Morrison that extended the Tigers’ lead to 20-0. Junior running back Josh Munoz, who rushed for a pair of touchdowns, scored the game’s first points on a 4-yard run.
Munoz added his second TD in the second quarter that gave Tahlequah a 27-0 cushion. Joice threw his third touchdown pass to Morrison from 20 yards out to make it 34-0, and backup quarterback Brody Younger threw an 8-yard TD pass to Race Stopp to complete the first half scoring.
Running back Darryn Spahr had a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and the Tigers scored their final points with 5:55 remaining in the game on Younger 7-yard TD pass to Eli Gibson.
The Tahlequah defense held Memorial to just 60 total yards of offense and forced two turnovers. Senior defensive back Parker Lane had an interception during the first quarter that set up a score in his first game back from an injury.
“We played clean football, and we’ve been doing that for the most part over the last several weeks,” Gilbert said. “We’ve got to continue that next week. We got some guys back from injuries and didn’t have any new injuries, so it was a good night. We got to see a lot of young guys out there that haven’t played, and it’s always good to get those guys out there.”
The Tigers closed with 315 total yards of offense. Joice threw for 46 yards with three touchdowns, Younger threw for 17 yards and two TDs, Spahr rushed for a game-high 73 yards on 11 carries, and Munoz added 69 yards on 11 attempts. Morrison led all receivers with four receptions and 40 yards.
Tahlequah will host unbeaten and second-ranked Collinsville (9-0, 6-0) Friday, Nov. 5 on senior night at Doc Wadley Stadium. The Cardinals defeated No. 9 Pryor, 63-8, Friday in Collinsville.
“We’ve got a big game with Collinsville coming up,” Gilbert said. “Tonight was a good night, wrapping up a playoff spot, but we’re going into week 10 against Collinsville at our place. We’re excited about the opportunity.”
