Sophomore Riley Dotson was shut out on Thursday, Aug. 31 for Tahlequah softball in its 5-0 win over Glenpool.
The starting pitcher went all seven innings, allowing no runs, just two hits, and one walk. Dotson also struck out four Chieftains along the way.
Both sides were pitching well early with zeros across the board through three and a half innings.
Jersey Retzloff got the offense started in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Lady Tigers with a first-pitch triple to center field. Two pitches later, Holli Carnes drover Retzloff in with a double. The line would continue to move with Maddy Parish’s double that capped off the Lady Tigers' two-run fourth inning.
GHS settled in and retired the next three Lady Tigers.
In the fifth inning, Dotson got some offense going for herself with a one-out single. Amelia Miller would drive her in one batter later with a triple. A wild pitch then brought Miller around to score.
The offense continued in the sixth inning for the Lady Tigers. Alayna Stopp drew a walk and was quickly brought in with a Charlea Cochran double to cap off the Lady Tigers' scoring and secure the win 5-0.
Retzloff led the way for the Lady Tigers as she finished the day going two-for-three, scoring a run, and drawing a walk. Four Lady Tigers drove in a runner.
The win marks the second straight for THS and improves its record to 11-7-1.
The Lady Tigers will be back in action at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Durant.
