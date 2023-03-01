No, this isn't about Doublemint chewing gum. And no, looking across the basketball court at the Hulbert Lady Riders' bench, there's nothing wrong with your vision.
Many schools have coaches who are relatives to other coaches, but seldom are they coaching together. There are several instances just in the local area of fathers and sons, brothers, husbands and wives, inlaws and outlaws, just normally not together, and often not even the same sport.
The Hulbert girls' basketball program has a unique situation. Not only are two brothers coaching together, Joseph McClure and Roger McClure are twins.
On paper, Joseph is the head coach and Roger is the assistant, which means the heat or praise falls on the shoulders of Joseph. Come-to-Jesus meetings with higher-ups, that's Joseph's job, Joseph gets his name in the paper, Joseph gets the phone calls from upset parents.
"It goes with the territory," Joseph said.
"It's not exactly like that," Roger countered. "I get some of those calls, I'm in on some of those meetings, too. True, I don't usually get too many interviews, but that's OK; I don't mind at all."
"In reality, it's like we have two head coaches," Joseph added.
So how did this unusual coaching combination come about? Roger said as they were growing up together, and playing together, they always had the dream of someday coaching together.
"We had to start out at different places, but we keep our childhood of someday coaching together," Roger said. "Then finally, we got back together in our hometown, and it's great. We get along really well together, I mean, we talk about stuff and all that, but I know my place, and we work really well together."
Joseph said Roger's place is right there beside him.
"I mean, he's pretty much a head coach. It's like we have a double head coach here," Joseph said. "He has free range. Whatever he has to say, I'm all for it."
Many times, coaching staffs have their staff meetings behind closed doors, and from reports, those meetings are not far from all-out war. Someone thinks they should make a change on the floor, another one disagrees, and back-and-forth they go. When the smoke clears, and a final decision is made, the staff - in this case the brothers McClure - dust each other off, put their arms around each other's shoulders, and march out on the floor with a single point of view.
"That's pretty close," Roger said.
Joseph said they might have different points of view, but they know at the end of the day, they have to be united.
"We have to be positive for those girls, because they could see division between us, and it would create division among them, and we can't succeed as a team like that," Joseph said.
Roger said they care about the girls, and about their feelings, and their success.
"We're constantly talking about things," Roger said. "During the games, you'll see us talking; after the games, we'll sit and talk about what we might have done differently."
Is there a difference between the brothers when it comes to coaching?
"Oh definitely," Joseph said. "He's the more vocal one, the one who might get in their faces more. I can get there, but I'm more of a laid-back type of personality. I'll get amped and loud if I have to, you know, but it takes Roger to kinda get into the girls a little more, and that's probably the biggest difference between us."
The twins played ball together at Hulbert throughout their youth, and they played well. They graduated from Hulbert High School in 2003, then both attended Northeastern State University, but neither played sports in college.
"It's crazy," Joseph said. "We're twins, but we're also best friends, and always have been. And the big thing is, we just want to be a part of giving back to the community. We love this town and the community. We want to let the girls know that anything they go through in sports almost relates to anything they'll go through in life." Keep working through it, no matter what, keep working. That's what we want."
Joseph said their parents instilled into them the comparison of life and sports from Bible references where the reader is encouraged to run the good race, fight the good fight, and finish the course.
"That's life right there, and that's sports," he said. "Mom always told us whatever we did, to do our best. She said if we'd do our best, everything else would take care of itself."
He said before their mother passed away in 2015, and their father on New Year's Day 2023; they were always at the games involving the boys.
"In fact, Dad was up here at some of our games earlier in the season," Joseph said. "He got to see us beat Okay."
The brothers' dream became a reality two years ago when an assistant coaching position came open at Hulbert. Roger had been coaching just down the road at Norwood for two years when the Hulbert position became available. He applied, was immediately hired, and the rest, to this point, is history.
So, if you see a coach standing along the sidelines near the end of the bench, then seconds later see what appears to be the same coach sitting on the bench near the scoring table, you are not hallucinating. The one standing will be Joseph McClure, head coach of the Hulbert Lady Riders, because by rule, only head coaches are allowed to stand. The one sitting, yelling instruction and encouragement to the girls on the floor - that's Roger, assistant head coach.
