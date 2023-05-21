Dallas Curtis thought his time getting inducted into Northeastern State’s Athletics Hall of Fame was over.
Curtis was a member of the last H.O.F. class in 2021 when the 1999 football team was inducted. Now two years later, Curtis will once again find himself in the hall of fame, but this time as an individual.
“I really thought that was my in,” said Curtis. “I’m in the hall of fame you know, I’m with the team that made playoff runs. When I got the message I was going to be inducted as an individual I was surprised and excited all together.”
When he was announced as a member of the 2023 class, Curtis looked up who was being inducted with him. After reading through the article, Curtis was amazed by his fellow inductees.
“It is pretty impressive,” said Curtis. I read through the synopsis of each one of those inductees. I thought I was pretty honored to go in with the class they put together this year. It is a star studded field and I am blessed to go in with them.”
Curtis and that ’99 team still stands as one of, if not the best RiverHawks team.
In 1998 and ’99 the team won the Midwest-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association back-to-back years. In ’99 the RiverHawks were the No. 1 defense in the country, with the linebacker leading the team in tackles all the way to the NCAA Semifinals and a 10-4 record.
“It was a special group obviously we had players all over the field both offensively and defensively,” said Curtis. “Our defensive unit was something that was built over the previous free years. We had a good high school class in.”
Curtis does not regret his decision to come to NSU one bit.
As a graduating senior, Curtis was offered scholarships from one other team; Montana State.
When he visited the campus in Bozeman, he was instantly drawn to it. Curtis was fond of Montana’s outdoor opportunities and was taken away by the beauty.
But once he got to Tahlequah, he quickly drew some similarities to Bozeman. But the Moore native wanted to stay close to his friends and family.
“Both were good schools, but ultimately it was the proximity,” said Curtis. “I wanted the family to see me play and see as many games as possible. They never missed a game. I made a lot of special times with (friends and family) because of it. I fell in love with Tahlequah, Lake Tenkiller, and the Illinois River. It was really a no-brainer come signing day.”
Once Curtis made the decision it would soon pay off. The linebacker quickly became close with his teammates and would build lifelong friends ships.
Even over 20 years later that ’99 team remains close according to Curtis. The team still gets together yearly for vacations and sees each other regularly.
Since he has retired, Curtis struggles to find a group as close as him and his former teamamtes.
“I talk to a lot of my freinds and other individuals that had athletic careers in college and I rarely see a group as close as ours,” said Curtis. “We had such a good group of people that it all came together.”
Now retired from the game of football, Curtis co-owns Patriot Prosthetics in Yukon and Moore. There he and his co-owner help anyone that may need a prosthetic.
This career path has led to him helping a former teammate, now a Texas football coach, that had his leg taken in active duty.
“He was a mentor and showed me the ropes and here we are years later and I am taking care of his prosthetic,” said Curtis. “Being able to work with him is obviously one of the most rewarding things in my career that I have ever accomplished.”
Curtis and the rest of NSU’s 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame class will be inducted on Saturday, November 4 in the NSU Event Center. A time has yet to be announced.
