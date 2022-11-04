Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma... Southeastern Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma... Sequoyah County in east central Oklahoma... Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma... Haskell County in southeastern Oklahoma... Northern Latimer County in southeastern Oklahoma... Northwestern Le Flore County in southeastern Oklahoma... * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 524 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Estimates between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches and locally higher are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tahlequah... Sallisaw... Stilwell... Wilburton... Stigler... Muldrow... Westville... Vian... Gore... Porum... Webbers Falls... Keota... Red Oak... Mccurtain... Bokoshe... Whitefield... Watts... Gans... Kinta... Marble City... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED