Almost all little boys play in the dirt, often making roads in the dirt or sand on which to race their little cars.
Two such boys from the Hulbert area have grown up and no longer build roads, instead racing their not-so-little cars on roads, or tracks someone else has built.
“I credit the start of my racing career to my Grandpa Raymond Daniels,” Logan Brown said. "I grew up on the race track at Salina, watching him race and win championships, and I knew that was something I was going to do also.”
Brown has been a Hulbert resident his entire life, is a 2020 graduate of Hulbert High School, and has just finished his sixth year of dirt track racing. This year, he and life-long friend Jaylen Hardbarger decided at the beginning of the season they would each be track champions in their divisions: Brown in Super Stock, and Hardbarger in pure stock.
Setting goals is very important, and in this case, that is exactly what the pair did. They each set a goal to be track champions, and both succeeded.
Brown recalls his favorite memory was his very first "A" feature win.
“It was in the 2015-'16 season at the Outlaw Motor Speedway, and I was driving in the pure stock division at that time,” he said. “It was amazing."
Brown picked up several more wins before moving up to the Super Stock division. In 2021, his worst fear happened and he had a pretty bad crash that caused a lot of back pain. He was worried it could be the end to his professional driving dream, but fortunately, it wasn't, and he was proud to bring back to his hometown of Hulbert the 2022 Super Stock track championship from Salina Highbanks.
“I couldn't have done it without the help from my friends Aidan Carey, and Jaylen, along with all the support of Mom and Dad [Rhonda and Lamont Daniels] and my sponsors," Brown said.
Brown plans to travel more for the 2023 season, logging hours and wins at different tracks and states.
Hardbarger is still a junior at Hulbert High School, having gone through some trying times. When he was 7 years old, Hardbarger was diagnosed with a cancer that, although contained and eradicated, set him back a year in school.
He began his official racing career two years ago, after growing up watching his Grandpa Charles Hardbarger, and Uncle Denny Hardbarger race.
His love for racing runs so deep that to say he lives, sleeps and breathes racing might be an understatement.
“I am constantly watching and listening to seasoned drivers, and get hands-on experience with several racing crews every chance I get,” Hardbarger said. "That is how I learn. I gather up as much knowledge and experience as I can, adapt it to what I need, then apply it to my car and my driving."
Hardbarger said his favorite memory to this day is winning the 2022 Salina Highbanks Pure Stock championship. When asked what his worst or scariest memory is, the young man, wise beyond his years, replied, “By the grace of God, I haven't had any.”
Hardbarger credits his success this year to all the help and support from his friends Brown and Carey, Grandpa, Uncle, Mom and Dad (Deanna and Keith Hardbarger) and all of his sponsors. His plans for the 2023 season include moving up to a USRA stock car, travel to different tracks, learn as much as possible, have fun, and bring home some wins.
