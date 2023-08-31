Sometimes life throws a test at someone, sometimes whoever is taking the test is ready and sometimes they are not.
Northeastern State’s football team did not study for its test on Thursday, Aug. 31. In the season opener the RiverHawks could not piece it together and fell to the Fort Hayes State Tigers.
“We worked and spent a lot of time on being a tough-minded football team from April to now,” NSU Head Coach J.J. Eckert said. “The thing I take away from it is that we talk about being a tough-minded team. You have to be more than tough-minded you have to know how to win.”
The RiverHawks struggled in all aspects of the game as they allowed the Tigers to walk over them offensively, could not stop their defense, and coughed up multiple turnovers.
Early on NSU’s defense was able to stop the Tigers, forcing a punt on the first possession. While the RiverHawks offense looked like they could capitalize on a quick possession flip, they were not able to match the defense’s quick start. After three plays the RiverHawks looked like they were en route to a three-and-out. NSU was saved by a roughing the passer call and continued their opening driving.
Despite the gift from the Tigers, the RiverHawks were not able to take advantage of it. Looking to extend the drive, Ben Ward flung a pass up the middle that would be intercepted by the Tigers’ Myles Menges.
“We never responded as a football team after that, it was almost like it took the sail out of our wings and it felt like we couldn’t get back on track after one play,” Eckert said.
That would mark the first turnover that the RiverHawks would cough up.
Once the RiverHawks got the ball back it was a quick three-and-out that would quickly put the defense back on the field. By the end of the first quarter, the Tigers chipped away and got down to the 10-yard line.
It took just one play in the second quarter for FHSU quarterback Jack Dawson to find Trevor Watts for the 10-yard touchdown pass.
Again NSU would get the ball back and again it would quickly result in a three-and-out.
“Anywhere in America whether it is the first game or the 12 game, that will always hurt you,” Eckert said. “If our defense was on the field for 15 to 20 more plays that makes it tough especially early in the season. that goes back to the little details, you practice how you play and you play how you practice.”
Again the Tigers would just need seven plays to get back into the end zone and take a 14-0 lead.
For a third time, the RiverHawks got the ball back and quickly punted it away after just three plays. This time around, when the RiverHawks went to punt it was blocked and covered in the end zone by the Tigers.
During the RiverHawks fourth drive, they were able to finally get something going. After coming in for Ward during the second drive, NSU quarterback Grant Elerick opened the drive with a pass to the returning Tre Currin.
Currin missed all of last season after suffering an ACL tear early into spring play a season ago.
“I think it is really impressive, it is cool to see the journey he had in May of 2022,” Eckert said. “He was able to get back on the field and looked really good doing it. To find that toughness to get out there and not only be a good player but a good teammate.
The senior tight end missed all of last season due to injury and today marked his first game.
Elerick connected with Currin another time on the drive to get the RiverHawks into Tigers’ territory. While the drive started strong, it did not end well with Ja’Quan Willis making a toe-tap catch to secure the interception.
The Tigers were once again able to turn a turnover into points. Dawson threw a seven-yard touchdown pass with less than 30 seconds left in the half to give the Tigers a 35-0 lead over the RiverHawks.
Play would not change much in the second half as the Tigers picked up three more touchdowns to secure the 56-0 win.
Overall the RiverHawks gave up four turnovers and coughed up two punts.
“I am really disappointed by the turnovers,” Eckert said. “To sit there and say you have six turnovers and we talked a lot about the opportunity of winning the turnover battle. Well, we had six and they had zero when you get that lopsided in the turnover margin it hurts the big picture.”
The RiverHawks will be back in action at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Nebraska-Kearney.
