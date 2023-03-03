DOWN, BUT NOT OUT: High school basketball coaches look ahead to next season

The morning of March 2 greeted three local basketball teams with high hopes of moving along in the Area playoffs, and eventually making a showing at The Big House.
Fate is a fickle mistress, however, and as the final marks were put into the scorebooks, all three teams in question were watching their dreams disappear.
But all had gotten a taste of Area playoffs and the excitement surrounding the activities. Each of the three head coaches were contacted and asked about the future of their respective teams. The following are their responses, in the order of elimination from the playoffs.
Morris 55, Sequoyah Lady Indians 45
The 1:30 p.m. game at Verdigris didn't go as hoped for by the Lady Indians. Even the age-old adage about there's always going to be a next year doesn't help in this case.
"I graduate six seniors this year," said Lady Indian Head Coach Justin Brown.
These seniors include Shailey Hair, Wicahpi Cuny, Carey Folsum, Julisa Silva, and Karleigh Silva.
"It was bittersweet," said Brown.
He said there were four or five younger players who started at various times this season, and they're good kids.
"Area tournament is great, but that's not our goal," he said. "I like where we are right now, and the direction we're headed."
Westville 39, Keys Cougars 37
Keys Head Coach Greg Barnes said he's going to lose four starters, and seven total varsity players to graduation. But he said he didn't think it was going to be as bad as a lot of people think it will be.
"Honestly, as much as I'll miss the seniors, I have a good group of younger kids coming up, and I think we'll be back there next year, and keep going," said Barnes.
He said the key to next year's success would revolve around Garin Barnes, a (6-4) post with lots of minutes under his belt the past couple of years, another senior-to-be, River Hicks, who was out this year due to ankle surgery, a pair of freshmen who played a lot of minutes this season, Tae Muskrat-Flynn, and Joe Green.
"I think we'll be back," said Barnes.
Walters 69, Hulbert 62 (two overtimes)
The last elimination game was at 7:30 p.m. at Seminole. The Hulbert Riders had a lot of ups and downs this season, having to contend with sickness, and various injuries. Still, they continued to compete, and won some games that technically they weren't supposed to win.
The Riders, as were several other teams in the area, were a young team, sporting just one starting senior, and two overall. Kris Glenn and Lucas Blackmon are the two seniors.
"The boys were pretty much bummed out yesterday after we got beat out, but today, spirits are high. Getting to Area was a great thing for us," said Head Coach Jordan Hill.
"The boys are already talking this morning about working out during the summer, and getting ready to go to the State Tournament," said Hill. "It's been 2010 since the Hulbert boys have been to the State Tournament, and this bunch wants to be next."
