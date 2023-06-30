Avenue Skate Shop’s Wyley Henson has been a busy man lately. In the last week, Henson was been a part of Tahlequah’s Go Skate Day and Skate Jam all while finishing renovations to Avenue.
This year’s Go Skate Day on Wednesday, June 21, is the first one that Henson has scheduled for the Tahlequah area. Usually, skaters would go to Tulsa or Oklahoma City for their events, so Henson liked the chance to have a group go out locally.
“I was pretty impressed with how many people we had,” said Henson. “I feel like it is a tricky thing to navigate because Tahlequah skate spots are spread all over town. It is really hard for people to understand why we go and skate street, when you skate street the whole world is your playground.”
Around 20 to 30 skaters met up last Wednesday at Avenue and explored all the street spots Tahlequah has to offer.
“Back in the early 2000s that’s how skateboarding was, a group of us would go skate street,” said Henson. “It feels good to get back to our roots and skate street and film. I was really stoked by the reactions we had. I was pretty pleased with everyone’s respect.”
Go Skate Day marked the first day that Avenue opened after completing its latest renovations. Over the last seven years, Henson has made changes and has tweaked the design of Avenue since he opened up.
Before the renovations, the board room was in the back of the skate shop with clothes hung on the main wall. With the latest renovations, the first thing you notice when stepping into Avenue is the huge display wall of skate decks. Along the wall, you can find big name boards like Primitive and Thrasher or smaller local brands like Juvenile.
“Main inspiration is that everyone talks about having a big board wall,” said Henson. “When they go into a skate shop they want to see a bunch of boards. We just want to put it on for the kids. I want to do a lot more in the future.”
The old boardroom is now a spot for skaters to hang out. Henson set up some couches and a projector to watch skate clips or whatever someone wants to put on. Henson says he added that to the skate shop to give people a safe place to hang out.
For now, the renovations are done, but Henson has big plans for the future of Avenue. While it is not feasible at the moment, Henson would like Avenue to one day house an indoor skate park.
“It is something that became a dream of mine, it wasn’t always this way,” said Henson on owning Avenue.
Henson’s busy week wrapped up on Sunday, June 25 at Skate Jam. Set up with a booth with boards and apparel, Avenue was one of the main sponsors for the event. Avenue and Henson donated a chunk of the boards that were given out as prizes.
“It was good, I liked it and had a really good time,” said Henson. “There were a lot of out-of-towners that showed up. I was pretty impressed with it, there is always room for growth, and more coordination that could happen. You can plan for six months and you still won’t get it perfect. I am blessed to give out the amount of product we gave because of all of our sponsors.”
Through the summer months, Henson has bottles of water in Avenue for skaters to take as they pass by.
