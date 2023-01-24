The Hulbert Riders’ wrestling team traveled to Sequoyah on Jan. 23, for a meet against the Indians, and exhibition wrestling against Henryetta.
As it turned out, there was only one match in the meet, and the rest were forfeits, giving Hulbert a 36-12 win.
In the only match of the night, Hulbert’s Jonas Brewer pinned Sequoyah’s Todd Davis in the 285-pound division.
The Indians forfeited to Hulbert in the 113, 132, 138, 144, and 150-pound classes. The Riders forfeited to Sequoyah in the 190 and 215-pound divisions.
Both teams also had exhibition wrestling with Henryetta before the meet began. For the unlearned, exhibition wrestling is the same as scrimmages in other sports.
Hulbert Head Coach DeWayne Hammer said Brewer’s win extended his win-loss record to 15-3 on the season, as the Riders prepare for the Maverick Conference Tournament.
“We are co-hosting the tournament with Henryetta, at Henryetta this weekend,” said Hammer.
The tournament will be Jan. 27-28, starting at 10 a.m. each day.
