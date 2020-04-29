Downey leaves NSU for Arkansas Tech

Mark Downey has exited as Northeastern State men’s basketball head coach to take the same position at Arkansas Tech.
Downey, who coached at Arkansas Tech from 2006-2010, guided the RiverHawks to an 18-11 mark in 2019-20 and a 40-46 record in three seasons. NSU finished with an 11-8 record in the MIAA, good for fifth in the standings.
“I want to thank Coach Downey for his work in the last three years at Northeastern State,” said NSUInterim Director of Athletics Matt Cochran on Wednesday. "Since arriving here he guided the program through a resurgence and left it in a strong position in the MIAA. I want to wish him and his family the best in their return to Arkansas Tech."
Downey was a two-time HoopDirt.com Division II National Coach of the Week during his time at NSU, including once this past season. NSU started the season with a 9-1 record and climbed into the NABC National Top 25 poll for the first time since 2013 last December. The RiverHawks had a season-long five-game winning streak to start the season.
"I wish Coach Downey great success at ATU," said Northeastern State President Dr. Steve Turner. "During his time at NSU, he was instrumental in efforts to re-connect our men's basketball team to our community and alumni. He and his family will be missed on campus and in our community."
Downey will be replacing Chad Kline at Arkansas Tech. The Wonder Boys went 12-16 overall last season and 8-14 in the Great American Conference.
"My family and I are so excited to return to Russellville and Arkansas Tech University," Downey said in an Arkansas Tech press release on Wednesday. "This community has been so good to our family. This is where it all began for us. Ericka and I met at ATU, we started our family here and we built a pretty successful basketball program. The passion we have for the people here is unmatched. There is just something special about Arkansas Tech University and Russellville. We are glad to be home.
"I look forward to digging in and building a program that we can all be proud of. I believe you do that with great people. We will recruit local players that take pride in this community, and we will engage the ATU basketball alumni that paved the way for us to be successful. This game is about relationships on and off the floor. We will work tirelessly to cultivate those relationships. We have the blueprint, and I personally feel like I have some unfinished business to attend to. Let's get to work."
