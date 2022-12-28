DREAM TOURNEY: First Sequoyah Invitational Tournament becomes reality

It all started with a vision to create a basketball tournament different from any other that had been attended before.
Sequoyah High School Girls Basketball Head Coach Justin Brown – also principal of Sequoyah High School – said the idea was to create a tournament that invited other Bureau of Indian Education schools and/or public schools with high populations of Native American students.
"We wanted something different and special for the athletes,” said Brown.
That idea turned into the first Sequoyah Invitational Tournament held at the Place Where they Play on the Sequoyah High School Campus Dec. 8-10, 2022.
The first call was to Riverside Indian School north of Anadarko, Oklahoma. Riverside is a BIE school that educates nearly 800 students from over 75 Native American tribes across the nation. The coaches and athletic directors put their heads together and received positive feedback from Riverside. They were on board immediately.
Choctaw, Mississippi, and Cherokee, North Carolina, were the next in line. Other schools were then approached, including Muldrow, Ada, Howe, Jones, and Berryhill, all of which secured a spot in the tournament.
These high school athletes played to a full house with standing room only on Thursday, Dec. 8. Many spectators from out of town made the trip to Tahlequah to watch the opening night of the tournament. The Cherokee Nation livestreamed the event for those unable to attend in person, and the YouTube video had over 11,000 views those first few days.
Brown and Athletic Director Marcus Crittenden said this is something they want to continue year after year with growth in mind.
He said the tournament was well received and the school received a ton of positive feedback. This could not have been accomplished without the support of the Cherokee Nation, the Bank of Cherokee County, and countless volunteers. From keeping the hospitality room going to making sure the needs of players and coaches were being met, there are certainly many aspects that go into hosting a tournament besides the actual playing of basketball.
The high school athletes showed the fans night after night what being a competitor and good sportsman was all about. Their support of each other no matter where each team hailed from was seen throughout the duration of this tournament.
The results for the girls portion includes Riverside placing first; Muldrow taking second place; Ada placing third; Cherokee, North Carolina, with fourth place; Choctaw, Mississippi, placing fifth; Howe taking sixth place; and Sequoyah finishing with seventh place.
The boys portion of the tournament includes Muldrow finishing with first place; Choctaw, Mississippi, with second place; Sequoyah with third; Jones with fourth place; Cherokee, North Carolina, with fifth place; Berryhill at sixth place; and Riverside with seventh place.
The Girls All Tournament Team included MVP Karliey Parker of Riverside, Kennedi Wight of Muldrow, Mahle Jim of Riverside, Cailey Grindstead of Muldrow, Kadynce Delt of Howe, Malake Morris of Choctaw, Sania Richardson of Ada, and Kyla More of Cherokee.
The Boys All Tournament Team included MVP Trenden Collins of Muldrow, Johnny Vaughn of Choctaw, Andrew Luttrell of Muldrow, Abram Cotton of Choctaw, Brody Young of Sequoyah, Jack Teesateskie of Cherokee,Talen Gann of Sequoyah, and Delos Lonewolf of Riverside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.