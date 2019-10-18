Tahlequah had its season come to an end Thursday evening with a 4-1 loss to Durant in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A State Tournament in Shawnee.
The Lady Tigers were limited to just two hits, both from junior second baseman Betty Danner. Danner drove in Tahlequah’s only run during the fifth inning with a two-out solo home run to left field. She also had a double to center with two outs in the first.
Tahlequah closes with a 22-18 overall record under head coach Chris Ray.
The Lady Lions, who advanced to Friday’s semifinals to play second-seeded Piedmont, scored three of their runs with two outs in the home-half of the second off Tahlequah starting pitcher Bailey Jones. Alli Keel doubled to left field to bring home both Abi Gregory and Kayce Polson, and Isie Cox followed with a double to center to drive in Keel.
Durant added its final run in the third to extend its lead to four runs on an RBI single to center by Gregory that scored Hannah Kaler.
The Lady Tigers left seven runners on base and went down on strikes 12 times against Cox, who went the distance for the Lady Lions. Four of the runners left stranded were in scoring position.
Cox retired the final seven batters she faced. In the seventh, she forced Moreno and Hannah to ground out and struck out McKenna Wofford.
Jones went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Tigers. The junior allowed four runs, one earned run, seven hits, tallied two strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
Durant (25-13) was sparked offensively by Kaler and Gregory, who combined for four hits.
