EAGLES FLY FLAT: No love lost as Lady Indians earn win over Lady Eagles

Sequoyah hit the road on Tuesday, Feb. 14, to play the Lady Eagles of Claremore Sequoyah. Leading through all four quarters,the Lady Indians clutched the win with a final score of 45-35.
The Lady Indians and Lady Eagles went toe to toe in the first quarter. Sequoyah’s Rylee Bush and Annaston Brown started the offense and at the end of the quarter the Lady Indians led the Lady Eagles 13-10.
Points hit the scoreboard early in the second. The Lady Indians put up seven points in comparison to Claremore Sequoyah’s two. The Lady Indian defense made good plays to force the ball back in their possession. Heading into halftime the Lady Eagles of Claremore trailed 12-22.
Claremore Sequoyah came out after halftime energized. They worked to find their way back from their ten point deficit. The Lady Indians turned up the defense working to give their offense an opportunity to make plays. Several rebounds by Sequoyah’s Hair, Folsum, and Ford kept the ball rolling in favor of the Lady Indians. Heading into the final quarter of play the Lady Indians kept their lead 36-28.
The battle of control ensued into the fourth. The Lady Eagles made good use of their time with the basketball adding to their score. The Lady Indians kept working to keep their ten point lead. With a final score of 45-35 the Sequoyah Lady Indians put another win on their record.
Leading the Lady Indians in scoring was Annaston Brown with 13, Shailey Hair with nine, Tylee Ford with six, Karleigh Silva and Layney Smith both with five, Rylee Bush with three, and rounding out the scoring Carey Folsum and Emma Culie with two.
The Lady Indians will be back on their home court at The Place Where They Play Saturday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. for their district game against Westville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.