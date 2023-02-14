Eagles soar over Indians

The Sequoyah Indians hit the road on Valentine’s Day, Feb.14, to play the No. 5 ranked Claremore Sequoyah Eagles. The Eagles took the win with a final score of 88-48.
The Eagles came out in the first hitting the court strong. The Sequoyah offense put up shots and worked hard to get offensive rebounds. No. 11 Kellan Holmes and No. 23 Talen Gann connected on shots putting the Indians on the scoreboard. After a physical first quarter the Eagles led 16-8.
The Indians struggled in the second quarter to stop the Eagle offense. Claremore Sequoyah was able to hit the three ball as well as work the ball inside posing a threat for the Sequoyah Indian defense. The offense made plays at the basket, however had a tough time getting those shots to fall. At the half, Sequoyah’s Rattlingourd, Gann, and Drywater moved the Indian scoreboard. Heading into the locker room the Indians trailed 20-38.
The struggle for the Indians continued into the second half. Sequoyah worked to create a run on offense with No.23 Gann getting several shots in the goal. However the Eagles were able to answer back keeping the Indians at bay. Claremore Sequoyah kept the lead and the win with a final score of 85-48.
The Indians will take on Westville in district play on Saturday, Feb. 18, at The Place Where They Play at 7:30 p.m.
